Aegis Vopak Terminals gains 3%; Schloss Bangalore slips on market debut

Shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 3 per cent above their initial public offering (IPO) price during their stock market debut on Monday. The stock hit a low of ₹220 and a high of ₹242, before ending at ₹242, up ₹7 gain over the issue price of ₹235. Through the IPO, subscribed 2.1 times, the company raised ₹2,800 crore, earmarked for debt repayment and capital expenditure. Aegis Vopak, an Indian joint venture with Dutch tank storage firm Vopak, was valued at ₹26,813 crore at the last close.