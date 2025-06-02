Home / Markets / News / Aegis Vopak Terminals gains 3%; Schloss Bangalore slips on market debut

BS Reporters
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:00 PM IST
Shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 3 per cent above their initial public offering (IPO) price during their stock market debut on Monday. The stock hit a low of ₹220 and a high of ₹242, before ending at ₹242, up ₹7 gain over the issue price of ₹235. Through the IPO, subscribed 2.1 times, the company raised ₹2,800 crore, earmarked for debt repayment and capital expenditure. Aegis Vopak, an Indian joint venture with Dutch tank storage firm Vopak, was valued at ₹26,813 crore at the last close. 
 
Schloss Bangalore’s shares debuted on Monday, closing slightly below their initial public offering (IPO) price. The stock ranged between ₹405 and ₹439, before ending at ₹434, down ₹1 from the issue price of ₹435. Schloss’ IPO, subscribed 4.5 times, raised ₹2,500 crore for debt repayment. Schloss Bangalore, owner of Leela Hotels, was valued at ₹14,487 crore at the last close.  
 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

