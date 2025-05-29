NSE in unlisted market vs NSE-listed BSE: Is any worth your money?

Share price of the unlisted shares of National Stock Exchange (NSE) has shot up 30 per cent in the last week, rising from ₹1,725 to ₹2,250 now. The up move, analysts said, is partly in growing anticipation around its initial public offering (IPO).

The market capitalisation (market-cap) of the exchange now stands at ₹5.44 trillion, according to reports. Since September 2021, the stock price has surged nearly 200 per cent.

The sharp uptick in market price of unlisted NSE is also attributed to demand from retail and high-net-worth individual (HNI) investors ahead of its IPO, according