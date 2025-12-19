Home / Markets / News / Aeroflex Industries share jumps 13% on capacity expansion, fund-raise plan

Aeroflex Industries shares surged in trade today after the company announced a series of capacity expansion initiatives along with a fund-raising plan.

Aeroflex Industries is among the leading Indian manufacturers of stainless steel flexible flow solutions, catering to a wide range of industries that require safe and efficient movement of liquids and gases.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Aeroflex Industries share price today: Aeroflex Industries shares were in demand on Friday, December 19, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 12.96 per cent to hit an intraday high of 200 per share.
 
Around 11:10 AM, Aeroflex Industries shares were trading 10.31 per cent higher at ₹195.30  per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.65 per cent higher at 85,027.91 levels.
 

Why did Aeroflex Industries zoom in trade today?

 
Aeroflex Industries shares surged in trade today after the company announced a series of capacity expansion initiatives along with a fund-raising plan. 
 
The company said its board of directors, at a meeting held on December 18, 2025, approved the expansion of facilities for manufacturing liquid cooling skids for data centres, the installation of robotic welding lines and automatic welding stations for producing assemblies of flexible stainless-steel hoses, and the setting up of an annealing plant for stainless-steel braided hoses and assemblies used in mission-critical applications and other requirements.
 
The board also approved the issuance of 30,10,398 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each at an issue price of ₹182.70 per share, including premium, through a preferential allotment to non-promoters, subject to receipt of necessary regulatory and statutory approvals. 
 
To seek shareholder approval for the preferential issue, the company has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on January 15, 2026. 
 

Aeroflex Industries Q2 results

 
Aeroflex Industries reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated financial performance in Q2FY26, led by strong growth across revenue, profitability and cash generation. 
 
Total revenue rose to ₹111.05 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 31 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Ebitda increased to ₹26.06 crore, marking a 23 per cent Y-o-Y and 65 per cent Q-o-Q jump, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 23.47 per cent, improving by 136 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and a sharp 479 bps Q-o-Q. 
 
Profit after tax stood at ₹14.23 crore, up 4 per cent annually and 98 per cent sequentially, reflecting improved operating leverage. 
 
Cash PAT climbed to ₹20.33 crore, registering 26 per cent Y-o-Y and 55 per cent Q-o-Q growth, supporting strong cash generation during the quarter. 
 
The company is known for its high-quality stainless steel hoses and assemblies used across critical sectors such as Oil & Gas, Steel, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Automotive, where products must withstand high temperatures, pressure and vibration. Aeroflex offers a diversified product portfolio that includes corrugated and interlock hoses, composite and solar hoses, exhaust connectors, bellows and end fittings, supported by strong in-house research and development capabilities.
 
The company has a strong global footprint, exporting its products to more than 80 countries and serving a broad base of domestic and multinational customers. Aeroflex operates from a modern manufacturing facility at Taloja in Navi Mumbai, equipped with major production capacity and advanced processes, enabling it to meet stringent quality standards and mission-critical application requirements worldwide.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

