After a dry spell of 2 months, AMC Repo Clearing seen gaining acceptance

After a dry spell of nearly two months, AMC Repo Clearing (ARCL)—inaugurated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 28 July—has finally seen some trades. The specialised clearing corporation hopes to gain wider acceptance and plans to bring on board three large companies in the next two weeks.

Since its debut, the platform—designed to boost liquidity in the corporate bond repo market—has had a lukewarm response. After recording trades amounting to Rs 480 crore on its opening day, ARCL saw only Rs 5 crore worth of trades on 15 September. However, in the last nine sessions, the platform has registered some activity, with Rs 160 crore across eight trades.



Insiders revealed that this uptick in volume comes from the participation of one major bank and some mutual funds.

"We expect activity to rise from next week as more participants come on board. We are waiting for two to three large companies to join soon, which will provide further momentum. Additionally, mutual funds are also backing us," said an official.



Insiders suggested that some primary dealers are also joining the platform and might begin participating as early as next week.

According to guidelines from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), large companies are mandated to secure 25 per cent of their new borrowing through the debt market.



Nonetheless, the regulator relaxed these rules and penalty provisions for large companies falling short of this requirement during its most recent board meeting. It also narrowed the number of large companies required to follow these guidelines. These changes are still to be made official.

The capital for ARCL has been provided by asset management companies based on their assets under the management of open-ended, debt-oriented schemes.



ARCL offers clearing and settlement services for all trades executed on NSE and BSE under a tri-party repo in corporate debt securities. The platform's offerings extend beyond asset management companies, catering to insurance firms, market makers, and short-term traders to establish positions and manage their risks in listed corporate bonds and debentures (non-convertible debt securities), commercial papers, and certificates of deposit.

It took more than two years for ARCL to roll out its services since its incorporation.



