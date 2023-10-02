Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 58,200 per 10g

The price of 24-carat gold remains unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 58,200, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver, too remained unchanged with one kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 53,350.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,200.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 58,350, Rs 58,200, and Rs 58,470, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 53,350.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 53,500, Rs 53,350, and Rs 53,600, respectively.

US gold inched down to hit a near seven-month low on Monday as the dollar stayed strong, with traders digesting a key US inflation report as they positioned for a slew of job market data due this week.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,846.29 per ounce by 0039 GMT, its lowest level since March 10, after posting a 4 per cent decline last week, its biggest drop since June 2021.

Spot silver dipped 0.71 per cent to a six-month low at $22.00 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $906.04 and palladium firmed 0.2 per cent to $1,248.41.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 73,500 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 76,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)