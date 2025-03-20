After Ultratech, Adani enters wire, cable market; Polycab, KEI drop upto 8%

Adani Enterprises enters wire market: Shares of large wire and cable manufacturers came under investors' axe on Thursday as intensifying competition, amid Adani Group's foray in the sector, hit sentiment. Shares of KEI Industries, Polycab India, RR Kabel, Finolex Cables, and Havells India tanked up to 8 per cent on the BSE.

In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex index was up 415 points or 0.55 per cent at 75,864 level at 9:25 AM.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, Adani Enterprises informed the market that Kutch Copper Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has incorporated a 50:50 joint venture company -- Praneetha Ecocables Ltd -- with Praneetha Ventures Private Limited.

Through the JV, the Adani Group has marked its entry in the business of manufacturing, marketing, distribution, buying, and selling of metal products, cables, and wires.

On the bourses, KEI Industries share price plunged 8.4 per cent intraday to a low of Rs 3,001 per share. Roughly 14,000 shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE, equal to the stock's two-week average volume.

Polycab India share price , meanwhile, fell 7.8 per cent intraday to Rs 5,015.6 per share, Havells India share price 5.3 per cent to Rs 1,473.65 per share, and Finolex Cables 2.1 per cent to Rs 849.35 per share. Adani Enterprises, on the flipside, added 1.6 per cent in the intraday trade.

Adani's foray in the wire and cable sector comes less than a month after Birla Group, via Ultratech Cement, entered the industry. On February 25, Ultratech Cement informed the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors has approved the company's proposal to enter the construction value chain through wires and cables segment.

"Towards this end, the Board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore, to be spent over the next two years, which will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and / or borrowings," it said in its statement.

The capex, Ultratech Cement said, is in-line with the company's strategy to strengthen its position as a "comprehensive Building Solutions Provider".

According to analysts, the entry of larger players in the sector will drive unorganised to organised market share, while creating further healthy competition among organised players. Organised market players' share has gone up from 68 per cent in FY19 to 73 per cent in FY24.

Besides, the fundamental nature of the wire and cable industry, which requires new distribution channels and customer acceptance, limits any new player's adverse effect on incumbents, said those at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

"The Cable and Wire industry needs distribution channel to be largely built afresh for wires; and approvals from several customers across different user industry (railways, oil & gas, solar)/agencies (that may take six-24 months). Besides, the fragmented nature of C&W industry makes market share gains hard to come by for a new player as each incumbent is strong in select segment/geography)," said the brokerage.

Financially, while the industry enjoys reasonable margins/return on capital employed (RoCE), which limits the ability of a new player to distort price materially, the brokerage estimates 3–9 per cent EPS hit for incumbents for every 100bp change in C&W margins (industry wide).

Notably, shares of smaller wire and cable manufacturers were rising today, likely on hopes of mergers and acquisitions ahead. Universal Cables share price, for instance, rallied 4.6 per cent intraday, Cords Cable Industries share price 2.7 per cent, Plaza Wires share price 2.2 per cent, Ultracab India share price 3 per cent, and Jigar Cables share price 5 per cent.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the Indian C&W industry, valued at Rs 80,000 crore at the end of FY24, posted a CAGR of ~9 per cent over FY14-24, which was 1.5x of the GDP growth. The industry continues to expand, given the growing demand for electricity and power infrastructure, the rapid growth of renewable energy, the real estate upcycle, the growth of telecom, the rise of data centers, mobility, smart cities, and rapid urbanisation.

As per estimates, the C&W industry is estimated to grow in the mid-teens over the next five years. The industry remains relatively organised, with branded players making up ~74 per cent of the industry (vs ~61 per cent in FY14), which is expected to further increase to ~80 per cent by FY27.

"While there will be no change in earnings estimates for C&W companies over the next two years, there could be a de-rating in their valuation multiples due to the entry of a sizeable player. We cut our target valuation multiple for all C&W companies (20 per cent for Polycab, KEI Industries, and RR Kabel each, and 10 per cent for Havell India, given the diversified product portfolio and highest total addressable market," it had said after Ultratech Cement's announcement.