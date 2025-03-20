Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Divine Hira Jewellers is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, March 20, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Divine Hira Jewellers is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, March 20, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Divine Hira Jewellers, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, March 19, received a decent response from investors, with getting oversubscribed by nearly 3.76 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO.

Here are the direct links to check the allotment status for the Divine Hira Jewellers IPO:

Check Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Also Read

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO details

The SME offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.53 million equity shares, was available at Rs 90 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares.

Divine Hira Jewellers intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for the prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain loans availed by the company. The company will further use the proceeds for funding working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO grey market premium(GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Divine Hira Jewellers were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Thursday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the company’s shares were quoted at around Rs 97 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 7 per share, or 7.78 per cent over the issue price of Rs 90 per share.

Shares of Divine Hira Jewellers are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, March 24, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Divine Hira Jewellers

Headquartered in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar, Divine Hira Jewellers is a designer and marketer of premium 22 Karat gold Jewellery. The company supplies a diverse range of gold Jewellery to wholesalers, showrooms, and retailers. Sourcing gold from bullion dealers and importers, Divine Hira Jewellers offers a wide collection of necklaces, mangalsutras, rings, bracelets, and other ornate pieces, including wedding Jewellery.