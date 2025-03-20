Home / Markets / News / Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the basis of allotment gets finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO

ipo allotment
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Divine Hira Jewellers is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, March 20, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Divine Hira Jewellers, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, March 19, received a decent response from investors, with getting oversubscribed by nearly 3.76 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO.
 

Here are the direct links to check the allotment status for the Divine Hira Jewellers IPO:

 
Check Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment status on NSE:
 
Check Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Also Read

Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty up after Fed holds rate; China LPR, BoE eyed

Paradeep Parivahan IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 64%, GMP nil

Super Iron Foundry shares list flat on BSE SME, miss GMP estimates

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO closes today; subscription rises 2x, GMP up 17%

PDP Shipping & Projects IPO listing: Shares list at 20% discount on BSE SME

 

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO details

The SME offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.53 million equity shares, was available at Rs 90 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares.
 
Divine Hira Jewellers intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for the prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain loans availed by the company. The company will further use the proceeds for funding working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.
 

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO grey market premium(GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Divine Hira Jewellers were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Thursday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the company’s shares were quoted at around Rs 97 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 7 per share, or 7.78 per cent over the issue price of Rs 90 per share.
 
Shares of Divine Hira Jewellers are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, March 24, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.
 

About Divine Hira Jewellers

Headquartered in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar, Divine Hira Jewellers is a designer and marketer of premium 22 Karat gold Jewellery. The company supplies a diverse range of gold Jewellery to wholesalers, showrooms, and retailers. Sourcing gold from bullion dealers and importers, Divine Hira Jewellers offers a wide collection of necklaces, mangalsutras, rings, bracelets, and other ornate pieces, including wedding Jewellery.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 460 pts to 75,900 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,040; Metal leads

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: IRFC, NMDC, 7 others to remain in focus today

Stocks to Watch, March 20: NHPC, Hyundai, IOB, DMart, Trent, Raymond

Power Grid, HDFC Bank among top bets by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Premium

Home purchase versus rent: For long-term end users, mkt timing not crucial

Topics :IPO GMPIPO allotmentIPO listing timeIPO REVIEWIPOsSME IPONSE SME platform

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story