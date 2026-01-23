Associate Sponsors

AIF commitments near ₹16 trn; investments from overseas investors see dip

Commitments are typically drawn down in tranches by fund managers and reflected progressively in the funds raised

AIF commitments near ₹16 trillion as wealthy investors seek alternatives amid tepid equity markets, with real estate and financial services drawing the most capital.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 7:39 PM IST
Even as equity markets remain tepid, alternative investment funds (AIFs) are gaining traction among affluent investors, with commitments nearing ₹16 trillion as of December 2025—up nearly 20 per cent year-on-year.
 
Data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed that investments by AIFs climbed 27 per cent over the year to ₹6.45 trillion as of December 2025, while total funds raised since inception stood at ₹6.78 trillion. 
 
Commitments are typically drawn down in tranches by fund managers and reflected progressively in the funds raised.
 
AIFs—pooled investment vehicles designed for sophisticated investors—carry a minimum investment threshold of ₹1 crore, though accredited investors are permitted to invest smaller amounts. These funds invest across a wide spectrum of assets, including infrastructure, MSMEs, startups and, in the case of Category III AIFs, complex trading strategies.
 
"As of now, approximately USD 75 billion has been deployed across AIFs, reflecting steady capital drawdowns and investments across PE, real estate, private credit, and VC. Category II AIFs dominate the ecosystem due to a wider investment scope and account for the bulk of commitments and investments," said Anil Joshi, Founder and Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures & VC Council member, IVCA.  
 
While domestic participation has remained strong, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into AIFs have declined sharply over the past two years, mirroring broader equity market outflows. 
 
Gross funds raised from FPIs fell steeply to ₹1,196 crore as of December 2025, from ₹18,426 crore in March 2024. 
 
In contrast, contributions from non-resident Indians rose sharply during the same period, increasing from ₹15,106 crore to ₹24,288 crore.
 
“AIFs have seen growing acceptance in the domestic investors especially in the unlisted space due to the growing geo-political cross border tensions for the FII investments and overall lukewarm performance in the equities. Further, regulatory liberalisation for AIFs by the market regulator has also helped in boosting participation,” said Punit Shah, Partner, Dhruva Advisors. 
 
Real estate continued to attract the highest investments, at around ₹75,350 crore, followed by financial services at ₹59,500 crore. In recent quarters, financial services has overtaken information technology in terms of investments, Sebi data showed.
 
Recent regulatory relaxations are expected to further support AIF inflows. Last month, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) permitted National Pension System funds to invest in AIFs, subject to specified caps and conditions.
 
Separately, the Reserve Bank of India last year eased norms governing investments by banks and non-banking financial companies in AIFs. 
 
The central bank capped cumulative exposure to AIF schemes at 20 per cent, with a 10 per cent limit for a single entity—offering relief after earlier curbs aimed at preventing evergreening of loans.
Topics :SEBIAlternative Investment FundsRBIForeign Portfolio Investors

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

