AIF commitments near ₹16 trn; investments from overseas investors see dip

In contrast, contributions from non-resident Indians rose sharply during the same period, increasing from ₹15,106 crore to ₹24,288 crore.

“AIFs have seen growing acceptance in the domestic investors especially in the unlisted space due to the growing geo-political cross border tensions for the FII investments and overall lukewarm performance in the equities. Further, regulatory liberalisation for AIFs by the market regulator has also helped in boosting participation,” said Punit Shah, Partner, Dhruva Advisors.