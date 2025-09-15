Airfloa Rail Technology IPO ends today: Subscription nears 62x, GMP up 118%

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO grey market premium (GMP) today: The unlisted shares of railway, defence, and aerospace products manufacturer Airfloa Rail Technology continued to command a solid premium in the grey market on Monday. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) is set to close for public subscription today, September 15, 2025.

Sources tracking the unofficial markets revealed that Airfloa Rail Technology shares were trading at around ₹306, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹166 per share or 118.57 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band, which is ₹140.

Notably, the public offering, which opened for subscription on Thursday, September 11, has received a strong response from investors so far. According to BSE data, the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO has been oversubscribed by 61.97 times as of the end of the second day of subscription.

Among investor categories, retail investors placed the highest number of bids, oversubscribing their reserved portion by 99.78 times. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed 57.04 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, have shown minimal interest so far, with their portion only 72 per cent subscribed as of now. Airfloa Rail Technology IPO details The public offering of Airfloa Rail Technology comprises a fresh issue of 6.5 million equity shares worth ₹91.10 crore. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component in the issue. The IPO is available at a price band of ₹133–₹140 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter. At the upper-end price, a retail investor would need at least ₹2,80,000 to bid for two lots.

KFIN Technologies is the registrar for the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the issue proceeds for capital expenditure towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, repayment of a portion of outstanding borrowings, and to fund working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes. Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment date, listing date With the subscription window closing today, the basis of allotment for Airfloa Rail Technology IPO shares is expected to be finalised by Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Successful allottees will receive shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, September 17, 2025.