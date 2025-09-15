KRBL tanks 13% as independent director resigns citing governance concerns

KRBL shares tanked 12.8 per cent on Monday and logged an intra-day low at ₹387.05 per share on BSE. At 9:30 AM, KRBL’s share price was trading 8.41 per cent lower at ₹406.75 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 81,940.42.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,310.10 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹495per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹225.7. KRBL specialises in the manufacturing and marketing process of rice products.

Why were KRBL shares falling?

The stock was under selling pressure after the company’s independent director, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, resigned from his post, citing corporate governance issues, according to the exchange filing.

“We hereby inform you that Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Non-Executive Independent Director of the company has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors w.e.f September 8, 2025. Consequent to his resignation from the Board, he shall also cease to be the Chairperson/Member of the respective Committees of Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f September 08, 2025,” the filing read. In his resignation, Chaudhary said, “I believe that effective governance and truly independent oversight are essential ingredients for safeguarding stakeholder interests, and I find the prevailing dynamics of the Board to be inconsistent with these principles,” Anil Kumar Chaudhary wrote in his resignation letter.