Airtel emitting strong signals; improving margins along with debt-reduction

Data traffic was up 7 per cent Q-o-Q and usage was at 21 gigabytes (GB) per month. Mobile Arpu (average revenue per user per month) in India hit the Rs 200 mark (up 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q and up 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y). The India wireless business reported an Ebitda margin of 53.7 per cent (up 111 bps Q-o-Q), with the benefit of an increase in minimum recharge plans, along with ongoing cost optimisation.
By the calculation, Ebitda minus capex, operating cash flow was at $1.1 billion (up 26 per cent Q-o-Q) while India operating cash flow increased to $585 million (up 10 per cent Q-o-Q). The net consolidated debt decreased by $574 million Q-o-Q ($25.3 billion in Q1FY24 versus $25.9 billion in Q4FY23) with Africa net debt lower by around $200 million Q-o-Q. Net debt to Ebitda stands at 2.63x vs 2.83x in Q4FY23 after Airtel did part pre-payment of Rs 8,000 crore spectrum liabilities. Net debt excludes financial lease obligations of Rs 58,900 crore. If those are included, the ratio is 3.2x.
Target valuations should include the 56 per cent stake in Airtel Africa which is profitable (PAT of Rs 700 crore and Ebitda margin of about 50 per cent) and also the 47 per cent stake in Indus Towers. Analysts should take political and regulatory risks across Africa into account as well as brace for potential devaluations.
The improving margins and Arpu plus the debt-reduction are all positive factors driving share price. If the duopoly continues, Arpu can be expected to rise further, driven by tariff hikes as well as conversions from prepaid to postpaid and upgrades from 2G to 4G.
