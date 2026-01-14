Ajmera Realty up 10% on ₹1,431-cr sales in 9MFY26; hopes to beat guidance

So far today, 1.5 million shares of Ajmera Realty and Infra India have changed hands on the National Stock Exchange. The stock was trading 2.50 per cent higher at ₹186.20 as of 3:07 PM, as compared to 0.26 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Ajmera Realty share price rise today? Ajmera Realty and Infra India Limited share price rose on Wednesday as the company reported record sales for nine months of the current financial year (9MFY26). The real estate company recorded the highest ever sales worth ₹1,431 crore during this period. Ajmera Realty and Infra India said in their operational performance report that they are poised to outperform annual guidance of ₹1,600 crore. In the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26), the company recorded sales value of ₹603 crore. Collections doubled on year to ₹333 crore, which gave a clear boost to the company's cash flow visibility.

The real estate company delivered a strong performance in the December quarter (Q3FY26) as it launched Ajmera Solis at Vikhroli. The first phase of the project saw an impressive response from customers. Post launch, 84 per cent of its inventory got absorbed, which helped to drive total sales growth of 123 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter. Sales area grew 59 per cent on year to 2,62,975 square feet, the company said. Analysts view: Ajmera Realty is compressing into a well-defined 58-week triangle, with clear outer boundaries placed near ₹175 on the downside and ₹220 on the upside. This prolonged contraction signals balance rather than trend exhaustion, but control is yet to decisively shift, said Anshul Jain, head, research at Lakshmishree

Price action near the apex shows reduced volatility, indicating a buildup of stored energy. For bulls to gain dominance, the stock must deliver a clean breakout and sustain above the ₹220 level. Such a move would confirm pattern resolution and trigger fresh momentum. If validated with volume expansion, the structure projects an initial upside toward the ₹255 to ₹260 zone. Until then, the triangle keeps the stock range bound, with false moves likely, he said. Risk–reward improves meaningfully only on acceptance above ₹220, while failure to break higher keeps sellers relevant near resistance, he added. ============== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

