Dredging Corporation zooms 26% in 1 week, stock hits 52-week high

Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) share price today

Shares of Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) hit a fresh 52-week high at ₹1,159.15, as the stock rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy business outlook.

In the past one week, DCIL has outperformed the market by surging 26 per cent, as compared to 1.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

The stock price of the public sector undertaking (PSU) company has zoomed 106 per cent from its October 2025 low of ₹561.70 on the BSE. It had hit a record high of ₹1,455 on July 8, 2024.

At 12:31 PM; DCIL was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹1,136.80, as against 0.09 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. What’s driving this PSU stock price? Since December 8, 2025, the market price of DCIL has rallied 32 per cent after Invesco Mutual Fund A/c Invesco Infrastructure acquired a stake in the company. The said mutual fund purchased 250,694 equity shares of the company at ₹942.83 per share via open market on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. As on December 31, 2025, Invesco India PSU Equity Fund held 3.64 per cent stake in DCIL, the shareholding pattern data shows. The mutual fund had NIL holding in the company at the end of September 2025 quarter.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Meanwhile, Quant Mutual Fund A/C Quant Infrastructure Fund holding in DCIL declined to NIL or below 1 per cent in December quarter, from 1.26 per cent at the end of September 2025 quarter. Life Insurance Corporation of India also reduced its stake in the company to 3.92 per cent from 4.03 per cent, data shows. DCIL overview DCIL is promoted by a consortium comprising four ports namely Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), and Deendayal Port Trust. The 73.47 per cent equity stake in DCIL, previously held by Government of India (GoI), has been transferred to this consortium along with change in management control.

All four ports are under the direct administrative control of the Ministry of Shipping (MoS). With the change in promoters, DCIL has been deriving benefits by virtue of receipt of orders on a nomination basis. DCIL specialises in providing comprehensive dredging services to ports, the Indian Navy and other organisations in India. While the company primarily operates within the Indian dredging industry, it has also executed international projects in countries, including Sri Lanka, Taiwan and the UAE. DCIL on November 1, 2025, informed the stock exchanges that the company entered into 22 Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with 16 organisations worth ₹17,645 crore during the India Maritime Week 2025 event held in Mumbai from October 27 - 31, 2025.

The initiative forms a vital part of the government's long-term vision to achieve the goals of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047, reaffirming India's leadership in the maritime and blue economy sectors, DCIL said. CareEdge Ratings rationale DCIL’s strong parentage with shareholding held by major ports of the country, and a growing order book is providing medium-term revenue visibility. The profitability of DCIL has been adversely impacted during FY25 with levy of liquidated damages of ₹118 crore for shortfall in performance obligations. Besides, forex loss on unhedged foreign currency borrowing with sharp depreciation in INR/EURO exchange rate has also moderated the profit level.