Allied Blenders & Distillers up 4% as arm partners with Ospree Duty Free
The buying on the counter came after the company's subsidiary, ABD Maestro, announced a strategic collaboration with Ospree Duty FreeSI Reporter Mumbai
Allied Blenders and Distillers shares rose 3.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹680.6 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company’s subsidiary, ABD Maestro, announced a strategic collaboration with Ospree Duty Free.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,592.33 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹719.95 and 52-week low was at ₹278.9.
According to the filing, ABD Maestro’s super-premium and luxury portfolio will now be available at the Mumbai International Airport, with plans to expand its presence in all Ospree Duty Free outlets in India.
International travellers will now be able to experience a selection of ABD Maestro’s leading brands, including ARTHAUS Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, ZOYA Special Batch Gin, WOODBURNS Contemporary Indian Malt Whisky, and RUSSIAN STANDARD Vodka at the Mumbai International Airport.
The collaboration enhances ABD Maestro’s visibility and presence at a sought-after consumer touchpoint with Ospree Duty Free, offering travellers the opportunity to seek and discover the fine range of products.
“ABD Maestro partnering Ospree Duty Free brings our super-luxury portfolio to international travellers across a few major airports in India, including Mumbai. Ospree Duty Free is very good at what they do, and it’s an important step in expanding our footprint within India’s fast-growing travel retail ecosystem. We see clear opportunities to engage travellers seeking quality and premium experiences,” said Bikram Basu, managing director, ABD Maestro. ALSO READ | Why did Refex Industries shares skyrocket 14% in trade today? Find out here
ABD Maestro is a new super-premium and luxury spirits brand company and a subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers. The brands which ABD Maestro is marketing currently include Arthaus Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, Zoya Special Batch Gin and its flavours, Rangeela Contemporary Indian Vodka, Woodburns Contemporary Indian Malt Whisky, Pumori Small Batch Gin and Pink Gin, Segredo Aldeia Café and White Rums.
Ospree Duty Free, previously Mumbai Duty Free, is a flagship brand under Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited (MTRPL), India’s largest duty-free retail operator. Present in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram, Ospree Duty Free is a trusted hub for luxury shopping and exclusive offers across travel retail categories.
