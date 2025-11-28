Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why did Refex Industries shares skyrocket 14% in trade today? Find out here

Why did Refex Industries shares skyrocket 14% in trade today? Find out here

Refex Industries share price rose after the company secured an order worth approximately ₹100 crore from a large business conglomerate.

Refex Industries share price today, November 28, 2025

Refex Industries Limited is a diversified Indian enterprise with key operations spanning eco-friendly refrigerant gases, coal and ash handling for thermal power plants, and power trading.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Refex Industries share price today: Refex Industries share price was in demand on Friday, November 28, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 13.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹363.60 per share.
 
At 11:00 AM, Refex Industries share price was trading 12.50 per cent higher at ₹360.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 85,925.91 levels. 
 

Why did Refex Industries share price rise today?

 
Refex Industries share price rose after the company secured an order worth approximately ₹100 crore from a large business conglomerate.
 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “We wish to inform you that Refex Industries Limited, has procured an order for Excavation, Loading and Transportation of pond ash/bottom ash.”  
 

Under the terms of the order, Refex Industries will be responsible for excavation, loading and transportation of pond ash/bottom ash.

The order is expected to be executed in 4 months, Refex Industries said, in a statement.
 
Earlier this week, Refex Industries informed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of Venwind Refex Projects Limited on November 25, 2025, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venwind Refex Power Limited, consequent to which, VRPL has become a step-down subsidiary of Refex Industries Limited. 
 
Earlier this month, Refex Industries announced that it has procured an order for transportation of pond/fly ash to NHAI Road Project from a prominent State GENCO.
 

Refex Industries Q2 results

 
Refex Industries reported ₹423.21 crore in revenue for Q2FY26, with total income from continuing operations at ₹431 crore, compared with ₹376.59 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹436.10 crore in Q2FY25. 
 
Ebitda surged to ₹73.82 crore, considerably higher than ₹39.94 crore in the previous quarter and ₹42.86 crore a year ago, resulting in a strong Ebitda margin of 17.44 per cent.
 
The company’s net profit rose to ₹52.08 crore, up from ₹33.14 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹33.70 crore in Q2 FY25, with net profit margin improving to 12.09 per cent. 
 
Its income from the power trading business was ₹0.17 crore for the quarter.
 
On Q2 show, Anil Jain, chairman and managing director of Refex Industries said, “Q2FY26 reflected a steady improvement across our business as operations were impacted following the early monsoon-led slowdown in Q1 and the BAU continuation of the monsoon in Q2.”
 
“Our Ash & Coal Handling segment recovered despite the more than usual rains this year, supported by new project ramp-ups. We remain focused on disciplined execution, cost efficiency, and sustainable growth as we build on this performance in the second half of the year,” Jain added.
 
Refex Industries Limited is a diversified Indian enterprise with key operations spanning eco-friendly refrigerant gases, coal and ash handling for thermal power plants, and power trading. Founded in 2002, the company is part of the broader Refex Group, which also operates in renewable energy (solar and wind), medical technologies, and green mobility solutions. Refex is widely recognised for its expertise in refrigerant refilling and its end-to-end ash and coal management services for power utilities.
 

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities BSE NSE Share price MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

