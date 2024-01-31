Home / Markets / News / Amara Raja jumps 7% to nearly 3-yr high; Exide Ind up 5% on heavy volumes

Amara Raja jumps 7% to nearly 3-yr high; Exide Ind up 5% on heavy volumes

Amara Raja Energy hit a nearly three-year high of Rs 900 with a 7 per cent gain on the back of an over two-fold jump in average trading volumes

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Hopes of demand recovery drove shares of battery makers Amara Raja Energy (ARE&M) and Exide Industries up to 7 per cent higher on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

ARE&M hit a nearly three-year high of Rs 900 with a 7 per cent gain on the back of an over two-fold jump in average trading volumes. The stock was trading at its highest level since March 2021. It had hit a record high of Rs 1,128 on August 25, 2015.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


ARE&M encompasses a diverse range of solutions and products, which includes energy storage solutions, Lithium-ion cell manufacturing, wide range of EV chargers, Lion battery pack assembly, automotive and industrial lubricants, and exploration of new chemistries, among others.

The company is also one of the largest manufacturers of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in India.

Amara Raja is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & Replacement), Indian Railways, and the power, oil & gas industry segments.

The company also manufactures India’s leading automotive battery brands Amaron and Powerzone.

Meanwhile, shares of Exide Industries surged 5 per cent to Rs 334.65 with a nearly two-fold jump in its average trading volumes.

A combined 6.3 million equity shares of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 02:26 pm. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 341.80 on January 12, 2024.

Exide designs, manufactures, markets and sells the widest range of lead acid storage batteries from 2.SAh to 20,200Ah capacity to cover the broadest spectrum of applications.

The batteries are manufactured for automotive, power, telecom, infrastructure projects, UPS systems as well as for railways, mining, and defence sectors.

Exide’s management, while announcing their December quarter (Q3FY24) results on January 24, said that in the automotive division, the last few months have seen an uptrend in demand in both OEM and replacement markets.

The uptick is broad-based, with most end-user markets showing signs of demand recovery.

The industrial division is benefiting from large investments which are giving strong impetus to sectors such as BFSI, renewables, telecom, infrastructure (power, railways etc), the management said.

The management is optimistic about the future and said they are witnessing signs of demand pick-up across key verticals.

Input cost inflationary pressures have started easing, which coupled with cost optimisation initiatives is expected to support margins. 

Considering its market leadership, technological alliances, backward integration, favorable product mix and strong balance sheet following the sale of the insurance business, brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services finds Exide Industries to be a preferable choice due to its superior risk-reward potential.

However, lithium chemistry poses a risk to the 2W/3W segments (15 per cent of revenue) and the industrial segment (26 per cent of revenue), the brokerage said in the Q3 result update.

Also Read

Amara Raja Batteries rebrands as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Amara Raja chief Galla takes break from politics to focus on business

Charts signal strength in Exide; Bull Spread Strategy ideal for Dec expiry

Exide Industries to start lithium-ion cell project's phase-1 by FY25-end

Stocks to Watch on Jan 16: HDFC Bank, Jio Fin, RVNL, HFCs, Nalco, Angel One

Stock of this smallcap power generation company has zoomed 123% in 3 months

IRCTC, L&T, RVNL: How to trade rail, infra stocks ahead of Budget?

L&T, Hero Moto, HUL, IRFC: Stocks to watch ahead of interim budget 2024

Dr Reddy's rallies 4%; market cap touches Rs 1 trillion post Q3 results

L&T sinks 7% as margins disappoint, weakness likely in order wins till June

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketBuzzing stocksAmara Raja BatteriesExide Industriesstock market trading

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story