L&T, Hero Moto, HUL, IRFC: Stocks to watch ahead of interim budget 2024

Equity market participants are eyeing sectoral budgetary outlays in the coming interim budget for 2024-25 (FY25) on February 1, especially across infrastructure and rural themes, which are expected to see most spending priority from the government.

Here’s a look at stocks and sectors that will likely benefit from budget announcements:

Infrastructure

L&T, PNC Infratech, Dalmia Bharat, Astral, Tata Power and CESC are top infrastructure budget picks from Sharekhan

Havells, RR Kabel, Ultracab: Cables and switch companies are expected to benefit from a fillip to housing construction activities and urban infrastructure, as per Nirmal Bang.

Rural and consumption theme

Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Escorts Kubota, HUL, ITC, Dabur: Two-wheeler and consumer staple companies will be the likely beneficiaries, as per Sharekhan, given the budget is expected to increase rural support via welfare schemes to boost consumption.





READ: Govt should focus on capital expenditure in interim Budget: Former NITI VC Samhi Hotels, Chalet Hotels, Wonderla Holidays, DLF, SBI, Bank of India, PNB and IndusInd Bank: Other picks from Sharekhan under the discretionary consumption and realty segment as possible rationalisation of tax structure and housing support will aid disposable incomes.

Railways

IRFC, RVNL, IRCTC, Titagarh: Railway sector allocation will continue to be robust in the budget, as per experts, after a 40 per cent yearly spending increase so far in FY24, as per Nirmal Bang.

Cement and construction

Ultratech Cement, Ambuja Cement, ACC, Ahluwalia Contracts, Dilip Buildocn, IRB Infra: Continuous spending on road, highways construction and housing are expected to benefit related stocks in the space.



Defence

BEL, BHEL, HAL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Astra Micra, BDL, Paras Defence: Nuvama Inst Equities expect defence related capex to increase 5-8 per cent YoY with higher allocation towards R&D, drones, anti-drone systems.