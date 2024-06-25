Amara Raja signs technical licensing pact with GIB EnergyX; stock zooms 20%

Amara Raja share price record high: Shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M) hit a record high of Rs 1,655 as they zoomed 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, after its wholly-owned subsidiary i.e. Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd (ARACT) signed a technical licensing agreement with GIB EnergyX Slovakia s.r.o., a subsidiary of Gotion High-Tech Co Ltd.

As a part of the agreement, GIB EnergyX will license Gotion's world class LFP technology for lithium-ion cells to ARACT, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The stock of the auto ancillary company surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,533 touched on June 10, 2024. With today’s rally, the market price of ARE&M has zoomed 66 per cent from its low of Rs 999.90 touched on June 4. In the past three months, it has more than doubled, skyrocketing 114 per cent from a level of Rs 773.75 on the BSE.

This comprehensive agreement will enable Amara Raja to manufacture world class LFP cells in both cylindrical and prismatic form factors. The scope of licensing provides access to cell technology IP, support in establishing Gigafactory facilities conforming to latest generation process technologies, integration with Gotion's global supply chain network for critical battery materials, and customer technical support for solution deployment.

Last year, Amara Raja announced an investment outlay of Rs 9,500 crore to establish the Amara Raja Giga Corridor in the state of Telangana. The aim was to keep the company's products competitive and contemporary through access to continuous improvements in cell performance and process efficiencies through the partnership period, it had said.

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities said the licensing agreement is a positive development for the company and such technology tie-up was keenly awaited.

"It shall help Amara Raja develop its envisaged Gigafactory. This technology tie-up is in addition to Amara Raja’s recent equity stake purchase in InoBat AS. This is a positive development for the company and shall accelerate work on the new energy space," the brokerage said in a note.

Amara Raja has, in the recent past, entered into a MoU with Government of Telangana for setting up of Li-Ion Battery Gigafactory. The said facility is expected to have cell manufacturing capacity of up-to 16GwH and assembly capacity of up to 5 GWh with overall investment pegged at around Rs 9,500 crore over the next 10 years. In the first phase, it is setting up a Li-On cell plant of 2GwH capacity at capex outlay of around Rs 1,200 crore with likely commissioning by FY26, the brokerage firm added.

Meanwhile, ARE&M had recorded an impressive revenue growth in the financial year 2023-24 with both Lead Acid Battery business and New Energy Business growing substantially. In the Lead Acid Battery business strong volume growth momentum continued in both automotive and industrial applications across all customer segments, the company had said.

"ARE&M will incur significant capex to become future ready in the Li-ion segment (FCF may take a hit in the medium term). The next leg of valuation re-rating is likely if it is able to tie up with a large firm for technology tie-up in the Li-ion cell space, which could open up the PV Li-ion cell opportunity size of ~45GWh by FY30E," analysts at Elara Capital had said in their Q4 result update.

The brokerage firm had said they continue to monitor new order wins in the lithium-ion space, especially for anchor customers in the 2W space. Auto replacement demand will keep core business revenue and profitability insulated from the cyclicality of the OEM business, it added.