AMCs rally up to 11% as SEBI defers decision to rationalise TER for MFs

Shares of assets under management companies (AMCs) rallied up to 11 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade after the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) deferred the proposal to regulate the total expense ratio (TER) of mutual funds (MFs) until a further consultation process is completed.

As per consultation paper seeking public comments, increasing transparency of TER was the key proposal.

Nippon Life India Asset Management surged 11 per cent to Rs 278.70, UTI AMC rallied 8 per cent to Rs 779.10 and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC soared 6 per cent to Rs 393. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.77 per cent at 64,398 at 09:55 AM.

Among individual stocks, HDFC AMC rallied past the 10 per cent temporary upper circuit and was quoting 11 per cent higher at Rs 2,273 on the BSE. The stock is in future & option (F&O) segment, which doesn't have any circuit limit.