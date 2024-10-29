J Kumar Infraprojects shares gain 4% after Q2 performance; PAT jumps 23%

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects surged 3.78 per cent at Rs 747.75 a piece on the BSE on Tuesday after the company reported its second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

In Q2FY25, the company reported a revenue from operations of Rs 1,292 crores, a 17 per cent increase from Rs 1,104 crores in Q2FY24, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 18 per cent to Rs 188 crores, compared to Rs 160 crores in the same quarter last year, with an (Ebitda) margin of 14.6 per cent, slightly up from 14.5 per cent in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew by 28 per cent to Rs 122 crores, reflecting a PBT margin of 9.5 per cent, up from 8.7 per cent in Q2 FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 23 per cent to Rs 90 crores, with a PAT margin of 7.0 per cent, compared to 6.7 per cent in the previous year.

As of September 30, 2024, the total order book stood at Rs 18,721 crores, which includes contributions from various sectors: Metro projects at approximately 25 per cent, Elevated Corridors/Flyovers at around 40 per cent, Roads and Road Tunnels at about 24 per cent, and others making up roughly 11 per cent.

J Kumar Infraprojects share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 25.6 per cent, while gaining 79.78 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.4 per cent year to date and 25.1 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 5,648.05 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 15.74 times and at an earning per share of Rs 47.43.

At 1:24 PM, the stock price of the company pared most of its gains and was up 3.60 per cent at Rs 746.45 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.19 per cent to 79,852.98 level.