Analyst suggests buying CDSL, Hero Motocorp, Glenmark Pharma: Check TP

Stocks Recommendations

The stock has broken above its 200 DEMA with rising volumes in the last few sessions. The RSI indicator is rising to support the positive momentum.

Buy HEROMOTOCO CMP ₹3,940, Stop-loss: ₹3,820, Target: ₹4,210

The price has breached above a falling supply trendline on the daily chart and surpassed above its 50 DEMA. The MACD indicator is rising to support the up move.

Buy GLENMARK CMP ₹1,412, Stop-loss: ₹1,375, Target: ₹1,475

The stock has bounced up from a rising support zone on the daily scale with a surge in volumes visible to support the price move. The Stochastic indicator has exited the oversold zones to confirm the price reversal. (Disclaimer: These recommendations are by Ruchit Jain, head - equity technical research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)