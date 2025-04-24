Home / Markets / News / Analyst suggests buying CDSL, Hero Motocorp, Glenmark Pharma: Check TP

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:19 AM IST
Stocks Recommendations

Buy CDSL CMP ₹1,360, Stop-loss: ₹1,310, Target: ₹1,480

The stock has broken above its 200 DEMA with rising volumes in the last few sessions. The RSI indicator is rising to support the positive momentum.    

 

Buy HEROMOTOCO CMP ₹3,940, Stop-loss: ₹3,820, Target: ₹4,210  

The price has breached above a falling supply trendline on the daily chart and surpassed above its 50 DEMA. The MACD indicator is rising to support the up move.     

           

Buy GLENMARK CMP ₹1,412, Stop-loss: ₹1,375, Target: ₹1,475                   

The stock has bounced up from a rising support zone on the daily scale with a surge in volumes visible to support the price move. The Stochastic indicator has exited the oversold zones to confirm the price reversal.  (Disclaimer: These recommendations are by Ruchit Jain, head - equity technical research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

Topics :Stock callsstocks technical analysistechnical analysistechical callsBSE SensexS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYThe Smart InvestorCDSLHero MotoCorpGlenmark Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

