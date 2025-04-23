Stock market: Sensex, Nifty post longest winning streak in seven months

Indian equities extended gains on Wednesday, driven by optimism over easing US-China trade tensions and a rally in information technology (IT) stocks. The Sensex reclaimed the 80,000 mark for the first time since December 18, 2023, closing at 80,117—a gain of 521 points (0.6 per cent). The Nifty rose 162 points (0.7 per cent) to settle at 24,329. Both the indices gained for the seventh consecutive session. Sensex and Nifty had two seven-session winning streak in the last five weeks, the longest since August 20- September 2, 2024.

Sentiment was further buoyed by US President Donald Trump's reassurance on Tuesday that he does not plan to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Both indices recorded a seven-day winning streak, their longest from August 20 to September 2, 2024. Over this period, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by ₹36.7 trillion, reaching ₹430.5 trillion.

IT stocks spearheaded Wednesday's rally, with Infosys climbing 3.7 per cent, HCL Technologies soaring 7.7 per cent, and TCS advancing 2.8 per cent. The sector's outperformance followed HCL Technologies' revised revenue guidance, which projected constant-currency growth of 2–5 per cent for the year. Though lower than historical forecasts, this outlook surpassed Infosys' estimated range of 0–3 per cent. The Nifty IT index surged 4.3 per cent, its sharpest single-day gain since July 12, 2023. Meanwhile, banking stocks saw some profit-taking after a six-day, 10.8 per cent jump, with the Nifty Bank index ending 0.5 per cent lower.

Investor sentiment also drew strength from President Trump's remarks, signalling a softer stance on China. He emphasised intentions to reduce tariffs "substantially, if not to zero," contingent on a trade deal.

Additionally, Trump quelled speculation about replacing Fed Chair Powell, easing concerns sparked by his earlier social media posts criticising the central bank. Trump said on Tuesday that he had no intention of removing the US Fed Chief but would like to see Powell be more active in lowering interest rates. The US President's earlier statements raised concerns about the US Central Bank's independence.

Also Read

The dollar index edged up 0.19 per cent to 99.1, while the 10-year US Treasury yield settled at 4.29 per cent. Gold prices dipped 1.4 per cent to $1,832.1 per ounce as equities and bonds rallied.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Wealth Management, said, "Sector-specific momentum will intensify as the Q4 earnings season progresses. Overall, we expect the up-move to continue in the Indian market because of continued buying interest and supportive domestic cues while tracking developments on the US tariff front."

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth ₹3,333 crore, while domestic institutions offloaded ₹1,235 crore. The progress in trade talks and the results season in India will contribute to index gains.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, cautioned, "Mixed Q4 "results, rising crude prices, and recent market outperformance may trigger near-term consolidation."

Market breadth remained positive, with 2,028 advancing stocks outpacing 1,949 decliners.