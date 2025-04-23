Havells slides 5% on cautious demand outlook; here are key Q4 takeaways

Shares of Havells India fell nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company sounded caution on the demand for cooling products, despite reporting a 16 per cent year-on-year profit growth in the fourth quarter.

Havells India's stock fell as much as 4.8 per cent during the day to ₹1,583.4 per share. The stock trimmed losses to trade 3.2 per cent lower at ₹1,611 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 10:38 AM.

The stock of the home appliances and electrical goods maker snapped its eight-day rally on Wednesday, a surge of over 18 per cent since its lows of 1,389 early this month. The counter has fallen 4.2 per cent this year, compared to a 2.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion, according to BSE data.

Havells Q4FY25 results: Key numbers here

Havells India reported a 15.92 per cent increase in net profit to ₹517.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹446.70 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 20.24 per cent to ₹6,543.56 crore from ₹5,442.02 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year ended March 2025, net profit grew 15.86 per cent to ₹1,472.26 crore, up from ₹1,270.76 crore in the previous year. Annual revenue increased 17.15 per cent to ₹21,778.06 crore, compared to ₹18,590.01 crore in the year ended March 2024.

Demand caution

Havells' management highlighted that consumer sentiment remains subdued due to persistent inflation. Lloyd performed well in the fourth quarter of FY25, aided by positive channel sentiment early in the quarter and a low base from the previous year, which saw 6 per cent growth in Q4 FY24.

However, secondary demand in the room air conditioner (RAC) segment weakened in March and April due to a mild start to summer, particularly in South India, which may impact primary sales in the first quarter, Kotak Securities said, quoting the management.

On a positive note, the demand outlook in the wires and cables (W&C) segment remains strong. The ramp-up of the Tumkur plant is expected to support continued growth in this category.

Result analysis: Kotak on Havells Q4FY25

Kotak Securities has revised its estimates for Havells, factoring in a subdued demand outlook for cooling products in the first quarter. The firm has cut margin estimates by 20 to 30 basis points and lowered earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3 to 4 per cent. The Goldi Solar acquisition has been incorporated, resulting in reduced other income. Kotak has rolled over its valuation and revised the fair value to ₹1,400, and views the sector as 'cautious'.

Result analysis: Nomura on Havells Q4FY25