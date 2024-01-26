Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SBI Card Q3 profit rises 8% to Rs 549 cr, total income grows to Rs 4,742

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd has reported an 8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 549 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023

SBI Card

SBI Card

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd has reported an 8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 549 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.
The pure-play credit card company, promoted by SBI, had posted a net profit of Rs 509 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total income grew to Rs 4,742 crore during the October-December period from Rs 3,656 crore in the year-ago period, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.
Total operating cost increased by 23 per cent at Rs 2,426 crore for the third quarter of FY24 from Rs 1,974 crore in the previous fiscal, it said.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA) rose to 2.64 per cent during the quarter under review as against 2.22 per cent a year ago.
Net NPA too increased to 0.96 per cent from 0.80 per cent at the end of the December quarter of the previous financial year.
As a result, impairment losses and bad debt expenses grew to Rs 883 crore from Rs 533 crore in FY23.
As of December 31, 2023, the card company's capital adequacy ratio was 18.4 per cent compared to 23.1 per cent as of March 31, 2023.
As per the capital adequacy norms issued by the RBI, the company's capital-to-risk ratio consisting of Tier I and Tier II capital should not be less than 15 per cent of its aggregate risk-weighted assets on the balance sheet and of the risk-adjusted value of off-balance sheet items.

Also Read

NPCI explores methods to increase RuPay on UPI payment adoption by vendors

Explained: The pros and cons of linking RuPay Credit Card to UPI

Demand for RuPay credit cards pips Visa and Mastercard in tier II cities

SBI Card announces linking of credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI

You can save on petrol spends with fuel credit cards: Which are the best?

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 18% to Rs 202 cr

JSW Steel Q3FY24 results: Net profit grew 5x in Q3 on robust demand

IndiGrid Q3 results: Profit down 23% to Rs 91 cr, income rises to Rs 788 cr

Murugappa Group's Chola Q3 results: Profit up 28% at Rs 876 crore

Websol Energy System Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 54 cr on asset impairment

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SBI Cards SBI Card State Bank of India employees Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon