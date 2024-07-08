Bajaj Auto's CNG bike a bold move; customer adoption a concern: Analysts

Bajaj Auto CNG bike review: Bajaj Auto's foray into the CNG two-wheeler segment, though "bold", may take time to reap benefits, analysts said on Monday.

While they do note that Freedom 125, the world's first CNG-integrated motorcycle by Bajaj Auto, marks a "significant milestone in the two-wheeler industry", they remain watchful of customer adoption.

"The adoption of CNG technology for personal use in passenger vehicles has, so far, been limited. We need to see whether 2W customers are willing to make this shift now that a good product is in the market," noted analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services with a 'Neutral' rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 8,660.



On the bourses, shares of Bajaj Auto slipped 1 per cent in the intraday trade and were down 0.6 per cent at Rs 9,579 per share at 11:11 AM. By comparison, the benchmark Sensex index was down 0.23 per cent.

On Friday, July 5, Bajaj Auto launched the world's first CNG motorcycle, the Freedom 125, with three variants, and ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.1 lakh.

While the bike's CNG tank provides a range of over 200 kilometers on 2 kilogram of CNG, the 2-litre petrol tank offers another 130 km range, giving a total range of 330 kms, claims the management.



CNG pump network concerns One of the key concerns for analysts is the lack of CNG infrastructure across India which, they said, needs to be ramped up to drive adoption of CNG motorcycles.

CNG penetration, analysts noted, is relatively higher in metro and tier-1 cities as compared to smaller towns, where penetration of the commuter segment is higher.





The company will, thus, have to work through the perception of consumers about safety risk pertaining to CNG cylinders through marketing as well as customer education.

"The company will be launching Freedom 125 in Gujarat and Maharashtra, where there is a relatively higher CNG network touchpoint. However, apart from Uttar Pradesh, there is a lack of CNG infrastructure in other parts of India. Customer demand trends in Gujarat and Maharashtra, therefore, set the tone for the product's success in other markets," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities with a 'sell' rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 6,200.



At present, CNG is available in 335 towns, covering 70 per cent of the target market. In Pune and Delhi, there is similar density for petrol and CNG pumps. Going ahead, the management expects nationwide CNG pumps to increase to 13,000 from 6,000 at present.

Cost conundrum While the bike boasts of nearly 50 per cent less operating cost than the internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles, the initial total cost of ownership (TCO) may be higher.

A TCO analysis between Bajaj Freedom 125 and Hero HF Deluxe 100, by Kotak Institutional Equities, pointed out that it might take around 8.7 years for consumers to recover the higher upfront cost of Bajaj Freedom 125.







Within the 125 cc motorcycle segment, the brokerage believes Freedom 125 will compete with the executive segment (Honda Shine 125, Hero Super Splendor, Passion and Glamour) rather than the premium segment (Bajaj Pulsar 125, TVS Raider 125, and Hero Xtreme 125).

"This is because consumers of the premium 125 cc motorcycle segment will not be mileage conscious as compared to entry or executive segment motorcycle buyers," they said.

The company, on its part, is targeting consumers of 100 and 125 cc motorcycles for Freedom 125 NG, which roughly forms 75 per cent of total motorcycle market.