Competition in electric scooter mkt heats up as Bajaj launches Chetak 2901

Competition in the electric scooter market heats up as Bajaj Auto on Friday launched the most affordable of its Chetak (e-scooter) model, Chetak 2901, priced competitively as its peers have also introduced more affordable e-scooters in recent months.

Industry experts feel that big two-wheeler majors are now turning their attention to the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment in e-scooters, and have already garnered an 80 per cent share of this segment, improving from a 50-60 per cent share they had about a year back.

Chetak 2901 prices start from Rs 95,998 and sport a 2.8 kWh battery pack which offers a range of 123 km and a top speed of 63 km per hour. In comparison, the Chetak Urbane (2.9 kWh) price starts at Rs 1.23 lakh, while the Chetak Premium (3.2 kWh) price starts at Rs 1.47 lakh.





Bajaj's peers like Ola, Ather, and TVS have scooters priced competitively. Ola had recently reduced the price of the S1X (4 kWh) to Rs 70,000; Ather introduced its family scooter Rizta at a starting price of Rs 1.1 lakh, and the TVS iQube starts at Rs 1.1 lakh.

Bajaj Auto enjoys a 13 per cent share of the electric two-wheeler market, according to data from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), while Ather had an 8 per cent share, TVS had a 15 per cent share and the market leader Ola had a 45 per cent share.

Eric Vas, president, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto, said that they have started shipments of Chetak 2901 to Chetak dealerships. "The Chetak 2901 is designed, specced, and priced to attract customers who are currently purchasing a petrol scooter to a proper full-size metal body electric scooter that can match and exceed a petrol scooter, without denting their wallet. The Chetak 2901 can be had for an on-road price close to that of a petrol scooter and comes with more than 123 km of ARAI certified range,” he said, elaborating on the strategy to price it affordably.

Retail sales to consumers shall start from June 15 onwards. “We believe Chetak 2901 shall dramatically expand the electric scooter market,” Vas claimed.

So, is the market witnessing a shift towards affordable e-scooters?

Speaking to Business Standard on Friday, Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, said that yes indeed, the top five players have started to ‘attack’ the sub-Rs 1 lakh price point too. At the same time, he added that there were already a lot of smaller players (and still some) who were operating at this price point of sub-Rs 1 lakh. Their market shares have shrunk with the entry of the big guys.

“The split earlier was 50:50 (between sub-Rs 1 lakh and the more expensive scooters), and now too it remains similar; just that the top five players now have 80 per cent of the market, whereas one year back, they were only 50-60 per cent of this market,” he explained.

As such, electric two-wheeler sales had shot up in March going up by more than 65 per cent vis-a-vis February as the FAME 2 subsidy was about to expire. At the end of March, the Centre launched the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) for a period of four months that replaced the FAME 2 subsidy scheme. The subsidy, however, was capped at only Rs 10,000 per vehicle which is half of what was offered under the previous scheme. Several companies had to pass on the impact of the lesser subsidy to consumers, which affected overall sales in April and May.

According to data from SMEV, in April the electric two-wheeler sales nearly halved (compared to March) to 64,511 units, and continued to slide further in May (63,841 units).

Bajaj has been expanding the Chetak dealership network aggressively. Chetak is now available across more than 500 showrooms in the country. Further, the Chetak range of scooters has received approval for the EMPS subsidy from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), the company said on Friday. Bajaj Auto is part of the Government of India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme too for electric vehicles.

Sharma had said at the fourth quarter 2023-24 analyst call that the Chetak did well to close the year at the number three position, up from six or seven at the start of FY24 in a ‘fiercely competitive environment’. He had alluded to a lower growth rate of EVs due to changes in the subsidy regime. But EVs would continue to grow by cannibalising the ICE scooter.

In the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, Chetak delivered its highest ever quarterly volume of around 40,000 units, which is more than the total sales of the entire FY23.

Sharma felt that electric two-wheelers did well in FY24, with high-speed models growing by almost 28 per cent. In FY25, post the withdrawal of the subsidy, the growth is expected to be in high-teens.









· Chetak was named after the legendary horse of the warrior king Maharana Pratap

· Chetak production had started from 1972 onwards Bajaj Auto also has plans to export the Chetak to Europe in 2024.

· At its peak it had waiting period of upto 10 years in 1980

· Bajaj had sold 500,000 units of the Chetak by 1983; 100 mn units by 1995

· As competition grew Bajaj discontinued the Chetak in 2004