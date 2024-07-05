Bajaj Auto launches world's first CNG-powered bike Freedom 125 at Rs 95k

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto launched the world's first CNG bike, Freedom 125, that runs both on petrol and CNG, starting at Rs 95,000 and ranging up to Rs 1.1 lakh, with an eye on capturing the entry-level motorcycles market where it now has around 25-26 per cent share.

The bike will reduce the cost of running by 50 per cent, the company claimed, resulting in annual savings of Rs 15,000. In five years, a consumer can save Rs 75,000 on operating costs. It would also be less polluting, emitting 26 per cent less carbon dioxide and 43 per cent less nitrogen oxides. Sporting a 2 kg CNG tank and a 2 litre petrol tank, the bike offers a range of 330 km when both fuel tanks are filled. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Terming the product as a 'game-changer', Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj said that it could potentially be 'life-changing' for future generations. He said that in the 1990s, what the four-stroke motorbike did to the scooters market (India was predominantly a scooters market then), this new CNG bike can do the same now for the commuter segment bikes market.

At the moment, around 900,000 motorcycles sell every month in India, and of these, 100cc and 125cc bikes account for 650,000 units a month. Bajaj Auto sells 150,000-175,000 bikes a month in this segment and has around 25-26 per cent share in the 125cc market.

Bajaj feels that just like three-wheelers, where CNG has a 60 per cent share, if CNG bikes can manage a significant share in this entry-level segment, it could be a potential 'game-changer' for the industry.









Refusing to divulge investments made in this product, Bajaj said that something is holding the customer back from converting to electric vehicles (EVs) (cars and two-wheelers) completely despite lower taxation and government subsidies. This flexi-fuel bike could be the solution.

The company is also in talks with oil marketing companies to have two-wheeler sections in the CNG fuel stations that would make it easier for customers to adopt.

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, said that initially, they will have a capacity to make 10,000 bikes a month, which would be scaled up to 40,000 units a month by the end of the financial year. Freedom 125 bookings started on Friday, and deliveries will start this month. It would be available initially in Maharashtra and Gujarat and then in the remaining states.

India has 6,000 CNG fuel stations across 335 cities now, and the network is expanding.