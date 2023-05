Sectorally, the gains were largely broad-based with the Nifty Metal index climbing the most (up 2.6 per cent), followed by the Nifty Media index (1 per cent). The Nifty IT index was the only loser, down 0.5 per cent.

In the broader markets, the indices outran the frontline indices with the BSE SmallCap index rising 0.43 per cent and the BSE SmallCap index gaining 0.11 per cent.,