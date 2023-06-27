Analysts struggle to find investment-worthy themes in the current market

“The market lacks momentum to take it convincingly to new highs. There is no support from the mother market US, either. The S&P rally of 13.6 per cent year-to-date (YTD) was led by just 10 tech stocks. Such concentrated rallies are unlikely to last long. In India, even though the rally is more broad-based, there is no valuation support to take the market much higher. Investors should wait-and-watch for clearer direction," Vijayakumar said.

An important feature of the rally that took the S&P BSE Sensex to a record 52-week high recently, according to V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, was its weak structure and lack of enthusiastic investor participation.