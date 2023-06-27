Home / Markets / News / Bias for Nifty PSU Bank, Pvt Bank indices remain bullish; here's why

Bias for Nifty PSU Bank, Pvt Bank indices remain bullish; here's why

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the current consolidation in Nifty Pvt Bank index is more time-based rather than price-based.

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 7:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Nifty Pvt Bank Index
The Nifty Pvt Bank Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 22,302.90. The index is currently exhibiting a range-bound pattern on the charts, with the upper boundary around 22,675 and the lower boundary around 22,025. A decisive move above or below this range would indicate a trigger for further price movement in that direction.

Despite the consolidation phase, the overall trend of the index remains bullish. It is important to note that the current consolidation is more time-based rather than price-based.
In such situations, the recommended trading strategy would be to look for buying opportunities near the support levels. On the charts, the expected support levels are around 22,150, followed by 22,025, 21,850, and 21,625. These levels are anticipated to provide a supportive base for the index during any temporary pullbacks or corrections.

Conversely, the resistance levels on the charts are observed at 22,500, 22,675, 22,800, and 23,000. These levels may act as barriers, potentially limiting further upward movement and prompting sellers to enter the market.
Nifty PSU Bank Index

The Nifty PSU Bank Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 3,984.90. The index is currently exhibiting a range-bound pattern on the charts, with the upper boundary around 4,130 and the lower boundary around 3,900. A decisive move above or below this range would indicate a trigger for further price movement in that direction.
Considering the bullish trend on the charts, the recommended trading strategy would be to look for buying opportunities near the support levels. On the charts, the expected support levels are observed around 3,936, followed by 3,900. These levels may act as a potential buying zone, where traders can consider entering the market. 
Conversely, the resistance levels on the charts are observed at 4,064, 4,107, 4,126, and 4,175. These levels may pose as hurdles, potentially limiting further upward movement and prompting sellers to enter the market.
It is important for traders to closely monitor the price action and volume dynamics for any breakout or reversal signals. Taking into account the overall bullish trend, traders should focus on finding opportunities to buy the index and its constituents at lower levels near the support price.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Also Read

Nifty PSU Bank, Finance indices likely to pullback, says Ravi Nathani

Ravi Nathani is bullish on auto shares; bearish on metals, PSU banks

Here's why Ravi Nathani is optimistic on the financial sector

Nifty FMCG looks weak; PVT Bank Index likely to outperform: Ravi Nathani

Nifty Pvt Banks index may weaken; avoid shorting PSU Bank index

AUM of domestic passive funds tracking Nifty indices tops Rs 5-trn mark

Apollo Tyres: Valuations reflect positives, margin expansion a key trigger

SmallCap World Fund offloads Aavas Financiers' shares for Rs 111 crore

Tata Mutual Fund suspends fresh inflows into Tata small-cap fund

Investor Service Centres to provide certain basic facilities: Sebi

Topics :Nifty PSU BankTrading strategiesMarket OutlookMarket technicalsstock market tradingtechnical chartstechnical analysis

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story