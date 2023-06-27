MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 18,750; broader indices outrun

Opening Bell | Domestic equity markets opened higher in Tuesday's trade despite mixed global cues. , Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex soared over 200 points to trade around 63,193 levels, while Nifty50 rose over 50 points to trade above 18,750 levels., , Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.4 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, too, cooled off (down 1 per cent)., , All sectors swimmed in the sea of green, with Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Realty indices rising up to 0.8 per cent., , Individually, shares of Infosys gained 1 per cent after the company bagged a digital transformation deal from Denmark-based Danske Bank estimated to be around $454 million for five years.Read More