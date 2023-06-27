Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 18,750; broader indices outrun
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 18,750; broader indices outrun

Stock market live updates: Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.4 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Opening Bell | Domestic equity markets opened higher in Tuesday's trade despite mixed global cues.Read More

9:36 AM Jun 23

HDFC Life up 3%; CCI gives nod to HDFC's stake acquisition in company

The Competition Commission of India has given its approval for HDFC's stake acquisition in HDFC Life Insurance and HDFC Ergo General Insurance. 

9:32 AM Jun 23

Sapphire Foods gains over 1% as 30.3 lakh shares change hands via block deal

Sapphire Foods India Promoter was said to be selling 3 million shares via block deal at Rs 1,345-1,391/share today, as per Bloomberg. 
 

9:28 AM Jun 23

Nifty Metal, Realty pockets jump 1%; Pharma, FMCG pockets trail

9:26 AM Jun 23

Broader markets rise; SmallCaps outperform

9:25 AM Jun 23

Titan, Cipla, Hero Moto lead losses on Nifty

9:23 AM Jun 23

HDFC Life zooms 3% on Nifty; Adani Ent next in line

9:22 AM Jun 23

HEATMAP: M&M, Tata Steel, Tata Motors lead Sensex gains

9:19 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty jumps above 18,750

9:17 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens over 200 points higher

9:10 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex advances over 150 points

9:07 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 trades above 18,750 levels

9:03 AM Jun 23

Rupee opens at 81.97/$ as against previous close of 82.05/$

9:00 AM Jun 23

Stocks to Watch: Lupin, Vi, Tech M, Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital

Stocks to Watch on June 27, 2023: Lupin: As per reports, Lupin is considering a restructuring move to unlock value by demerging its API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) business. READ MORE
8:52 AM Jun 23

Voda Idea turnaround expected soon, negotiations on to raise funds: Govt

The telecom firm is in advanced negotiations with three to four private equity funds to raise about Rs 20,000 crore. READ MORE
8:45 AM Jun 23

Fair valuations, rising prices augur well for realty sector returns

Select locations well connected to economic hubs, avoid over-leveraging. READ MORE
8:34 AM Jun 23

Apollo Tyres: Valuations reflect positives, margin expansion a key trigger

The stock is trading at 16 times its estimated FY25 consolidated earnings per share. READ MORE

8:30 AM Jun 23

Amid global challenges, India a silver lining: HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

He said there are five factors that will help India in its growth journey which include a young workforce, rising consumption, enviable digital infrastructure, quest to become a favoured investment destination and a growing culture of innovation and enterprise. READ MORE
8:25 AM Jun 23

WATCH VIDEO | Will the momentum in the primary market sustain?

In FY23, IPO filings declined nearly 54%. But, this week, seven IPOs are set to hit the markets. The push comes amid a broad-based market revival. Will this momentum in the primary market sustain?

8:21 AM Jun 23

Bias for Nifty PSU Bank, Pvt Bank indices remain bullish; here's why

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the current consolidation in Nifty Pvt Bank index is more time-based rather than price-based. READ MORE
8:14 AM Jun 23

DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 250 crore on Monday, June 26

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

