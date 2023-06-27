Stocks to Watch: Lupin, Vi, Tech M, Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital





Globally, the US markets inched lower overnight dragged by tech stocks. Dow Jones closed flat, while the S&P 500 declined 0.4 per cent, and the NASDAQ Composite skid 1.1 per cent.

Vodafone Idea: In a recent meeting with Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, top officials of the DoT were told that Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) was in advanced negotiations with three to four private equity funds in its effort to raise about Rs 20,000 crore.

Lupin: As per reports, Lupin is considering a restructuring move to unlock value by demerging its API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) business.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The company said it has received a GST demand notice of Rs 492.06 crore from tax authorities. The matter relates to an industry-wide issue of input tax credit and the company believes that it has availed eligible input GST credit in compliance with the provisions

Bharti Airtel: Airtel Business Chief Executive Officer Ajay Chitkara has resigned. He will continue with the company till the third week of August. Airtel Business will operate as three business and channel segments – Global business, led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business, led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers, led by Ashish Arora.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company has opened a Q!B offer and fixed the floor price at Rs 175.99 per share. Aditya Birla Capital, in a shareholder's meeting on June 24, approved to issue equity shares on preferential basis for an aggregate amount up to Rs 1,250 crore.



Federal Bank: The lender has appointed Independent Director A P Hota as the part-time chairman with effect from June 29, 2023 till Jan. 14, 2026.

Axiscades Technologies: The company has completed the re-financing of existing debt of Rs 210 crore it borrowed for the acquisition of Mistral Solutions. The refinancing will bring down the interest cost of the company by over 400 basis points per annum.

BLS International Services: The outsourcing service provider said the board members of its subsidiary BLS E-Services have approved fundraising via initial public offering (IPO). The size of the offer, price and other details of the proposed IPO will be determined in due course.

Hardwyn India: The board meeting will be held on 29 June 2023 to consider and approve the scheme of amalgamation with FIBA Hardwyn Locks Limited.