Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Strong headroom for growth in manufacturing-led engineering services and an attractive valuation have kept analysts upbeat on the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies (Tata Tech).

Siddhesh Mehta, Research Analyst at Samco Securities suggest subscribing to the engineering, research, and development (E&RD) services company's IPO for the long term as it is 'reasonably priced with strong long-term growth prospects'.

At the upper price band of Rs 500, the issue is valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 32.5 times FY23 earnings.

This is a steep discount of 69 per cent and 53 per cent to peers KPIT Tech and Tata Elxsi's respective PEs of 105 times and 70 times based on FY23 financials.



"The issue offers favourable risk reward and the firm’s outlook is promising given its proven track record, established capabilities in ER&D services and focus on adjacent verticals like aerospace and transport and construction heavy machinery (TCHM)”, said a note by Sharekhan.



The issue, which is entirely an offer-for-sale, will open for subscription on November 22 and close on November 24. In the grey market, the stock is commanding a premium of up to Rs 350 or 70 per cent over the upper price band.

There remains significant headroom for the company in the ER&D industry, experts note, with only 5.5 per cent of the global ER&D spending currently being outsourced.

Of the overall ER&D, automotive ER&D spending accounts for just 10 per cent and is expected to see a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7 per cent from $180 billion in 2022 to $ 238 billion by 2026, according to Tata Tech’s red herring prospectus.



The Tata Group company primarily offers outsourced product and process engineering services in the automotive sector, which made up 89 per cent of its services revenue in FY23.



The services business comprised 80 per cent of its overall FY23 revenue.

Tata Tech boasts a robust client base of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electric vehicle makers.



The company, with Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover as its 'anchor clients', has reduced its concentration on the two, which experts say is a positive, as its high dependence on automotive clients is a key risk.

Tata Motors and JLR accounted for 34 per cent of Tata Tech’s FY23 revenue, down from 43 per cent in FY21. However, top five clients, including the two still accounted for 64 per cent of its total revenue in first half of FY24.







The company’s solutions for emerging products like electric or hybrid vehicles are another positive, analysts say. “Tata Tech’s capabilities were predominantly developed via its ties with Tata Motors and JLR over time, but it has expanded its presence to other OEMs and tier-1 players, including new energy companies like VinFast. It has recently been empaneled by Airbus, which is expected to become a strong growth avenue, and diversify its revenue base further”, said analysts at Emkay Global.

“Tata Tech carries the legacy and trust of the Tata brand. Its financial growth is also stable. For the last three fiscals, it has reported average earnings per share of Rs 12.26 and an average return on net worth of 18.68 per cent”, said Ravi Singh, a research analyst.