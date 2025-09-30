Home / Markets / News / Anand Rathi Share lists at 4% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

Anand Rathi Share IPO listing: The company's shares listed at ₹432.10 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹18.10 per share or 4.37 per cent over the issue price of ₹414 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Share Price: Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers made a decent D-Street debut on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The company’s shares listed at ₹432.10 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹18.10 per share or 4.37 per cent over the issue price of ₹414 per share.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers' shares listed at a premium of ₹18 per share or 4.35 per cent at ₹432 per share.
 
The IPO listing of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers was in line with its grey market estimates.
Ahead of the D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of Anand Rathi were exchanging hands at around ₹445 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹31 per share, or 7.49 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activity. 

Should you buy, sell or hold?

Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, suggested that investors who were allotted the company's shares should hold the stock from a long-term perspective.
 
Regarding the muted listing, he mentioned that the issue appears to be fully priced, and given the current weak market sentiment, he does not expect any immediate upward movement.
 
For investors looking to buy the company's shares, Baliga recommended, "Wait and enter if the share price slips below the issue price."
 

Anand Rathi Share IPO details

The Anand Rathi Share IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 18 million equity shares worth ₹745 crore. The public issue was available for subscription from September 23 to September 25. Offered at a price band of ₹393–₹414 per share, with a lot size of 36 shares, the issue received a decent response from investors and was subscribed 20.66 times.
 
The company set the issue price at ₹414 per share.
 
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers intends to utilise the proceeds from the public issue to fund long-term working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
 

About Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited is an established full-service brokerage house in India with a track record of over 30 years. The company provides broking services, margin trading facilities, and the distribution of financial products under the brand “Anand Rathi” to a diversified client base comprising retail investors, high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and institutions. Its investment offerings span multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, commodities, and currencies.
 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

