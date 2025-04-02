Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹2,503 crore worth shares in April-May 2025

Shares of five recently listed companies , including Denta Water and Infra Solutions, Stallion India Flurochemicals, Laxmi Dental, Quadrant Future Tek, and Standard Glass Lining Technology, estimated to be valued at around ₹347 crore, are set to exit their lock-in period this month, April 2025, opening the door for anchor investors to potentially sell off their shares.

According to a report released by Axis Securities, shares of four other companies, including Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Hexaware Technologies, Ajax Engineering, and Dr Agarwal's Health Care, with an estimated value of ₹2,156 crore, are set to exit their lock-in period this May 2025.

The lock-in period for anchor investors refers to a specified duration after an IPO during which these investors are restricted from selling their shares. Typically, it ranges from 30 to 90 days, ensuring stability in the stock price post-listing.

Here are the complete details of the companies that will see the lock-in expiry of equity shares held by anchor investors, along with their estimated value and lock-in expiry dates:

Standard Glass Lining Technology, which listed on D-Street on January 13, 2025, will see the lock-in expiry for 43,93,407 equity shares of anchor investors, valued at around ₹62 crore, on April 8, 2025.

Quadrant Future Tek, which made its debut on D-Street on January 14, 2025, will have the lock-in for 22,50,000 equity shares of anchor investors expire, estimated at ₹65 crore, on April 9, 2025.

Laxmi Dental, which began trading on the exchanges on January 20, 2025, will see the lock-in expiry for 36,69,709 equity shares of anchor investors, valued at around ₹157 crore, on April 15, 2025.

Stallion India Flurochemicals, which made its debut on the BSE and NSE on January 23, 2025, will have the lock-in for 33,24,210 equity shares held by anchor investors expire, estimated to be worth ₹30 crore, on April 21, 2025.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions, which began trading on January 29, 2025, will see the lock-in period for 11,25,000 equity shares of anchor investors expire, valued at approximately ₹33 crore, on April 27, 2025.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care, which listed on the BSE and NSE on February 4, 2025, will have the lock-in for 1,08,89,408 equity shares of anchor investors expire, estimated to be worth ₹483 crore, on May 1, 2025.

Ajax Engineering, which made its D-Street debut on February 17, 2025, will see the lock-in for 30,15,231 equity shares of anchor investors expire, estimated to be worth around ₹181 crore, on May 13, 2025.

Hexaware Technologies, which began trading on the exchanges on February 19, 2025, will have the lock-in for 1,83,47,480 equity shares held by anchor investors expire, valued at approximately ₹1,299 crore, on May 17, 2025.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments, which made its debut on D-Street on February 24, 2025, will see the lock-in period for 45,46,035 equity shares of anchor investors expire, with an estimated value of ₹193 crore, on May 20, 2025.