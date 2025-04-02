Godrej Properties shares rose 4.5 per cent in trade on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,135 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company said it has sold over 275 homes worth over ₹2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida.

Around 11:49 AM, Godrej Properties share price was up 3.91 per cent at ₹2,122.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.61 per cent at 76,484.7. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹63,998.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,400 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,903.85 per share.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 460 pts to 76,490; Nifty at 23,280

Godrej Riverine was launched in March 2025 in Sector 44, one of the key micro markets in Noida. The project is spread over 6.46 acres, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations.

Godrej Riverine is the third consecutive launch for Godrej Properties in Noida. Godrej Properties had previously sold inventory of over ₹2,000 crore in Godrej Jardinia, Sector 146 Noida in Q1FY25, and in Godrej Tropical Isle, Sector 146, Noida in Q2 FY24.

As per the filing, in FY2024, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in India by the value of residential sales achieved. Godrej Properties has deeply focused on sustainable development.

In the past one year, Godrej Properties shares have lost 18 per cent against Sensex's rise of 2.8 per cent.