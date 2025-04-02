Godrej Properties shares rose 4.5 per cent in trade on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,135 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company said it has sold over 275 homes worth over ₹2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida.
Around 11:49 AM, Godrej Properties share price was up 3.91 per cent at ₹2,122.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.61 per cent at 76,484.7. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹63,998.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,400 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,903.85 per share.
"Godrej Properties Ltd, one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced that it has sold over 275 homes worth over ₹2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida," the filing read. ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 460 pts to 76,490; Nifty at 23,280
Godrej Riverine was launched in March 2025 in Sector 44, one of the key micro markets in Noida. The project is spread over 6.46 acres, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations.
Godrej Riverine is the third consecutive launch for Godrej Properties in Noida. Godrej Properties had previously sold inventory of over ₹2,000 crore in Godrej Jardinia, Sector 146 Noida in Q1FY25, and in Godrej Tropical Isle, Sector 146, Noida in Q2 FY24.
“We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our luxury project, Godrej Riverine in Noida. We extend our sincere gratitude to our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional living experience at this development. Noida is a key market for us, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead," said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.
As per the filing, in FY2024, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in India by the value of residential sales achieved. Godrej Properties has deeply focused on sustainable development.
In the past one year, Godrej Properties shares have lost 18 per cent against Sensex's rise of 2.8 per cent.