Angel One share price plunges 10%, hits 52-week low; down 11% in 2 days

Angel One share price, today, hit a fresh 52-week low on the BSE. , today, hit a fresh 52-week low on the BSE. Angel One share crashed 9.9 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,951.20 per share price on Monday, March 3, 2025.

The decline in the online stock broker’s share price was backed by heavy volumes. Around 0.11 milion shares have changed hands on the stock exchange, so far, in the trading session as against a two-week average of 57,000 shares.

Combined with the share volume on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 2.44 million shares have changed hands on Angel One’s counter.

Including today’s intraday fall in the stock price, Angel One shares have plunged 11.1 per cent in two days, after the company informed the stock markets about a data breach.

According to Angel One, some of the company’s AWS resources were “compromised”, leading to an unauthorised access of the broker’s clients’ data on the dark web.

“In order to contain the impact, the company has immediately changed all related credentials of its AWS cloud and other applications… We continue to investigate this further to assess its potential impact, if any.” it said in a statement.

Also Read

At the end of January 2025, Angel One served a client base of 30.13 million with 66,000 clients getting added during the month. At the end of December 2024, Angel One’s client base stood at 29.52 million, while it was 20.43 million in January 2024.

That said, the company is engaging with an external forensic partner to validate and investigate the impact of this incident and its thorough root cause analysis.

“We have verified that this breach does not have any impact on clients’ securities, funds and credentials; and all our client accounts remain secure,” it added.

Meanwhile, on the fundamental side, credit rating agency CRISIL has reaffirmed its ratings on the various facilities of the company.

It has reaffirmed ‘CRISIL AA-’ rating with a ‘Positive’ stance on the broker’s Long Term Rating. It has reaffirmed ‘CRISIL A1+’ rating on Angel One’s Short-Term Rating.

“The ratings continue to factor in the Angel group’s strong market share and longstanding presence in the equity broking segment along with extensive experience of its promoters in the capital market business. The ratings also take into consideration the group’s sound risk management systems and its comfortable capital position,” CRISIL said.

The increased active client base, meanwhile, has translated to an improvement in earnings profile with broking income increasing to Rs 2,678 crore for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 (9MFY25), showing year-on-year growth of 34 per cent. Besides, the group has reported a total income of Rs 4,190 crore, clocking a year-on-year growth of about 43 per cent.

That apart, Angel group’s capitalisation has remained comfortable for the past several years, owing to steady internal accrual and capital raising on regular intervals. During fiscal 2025, the group raised funds via the QIP issuance, which resulted in Angel One’s net worth increasing to Rs 5,628 crore as on December 31, 2024, from Rs 3,039 crore as on March 31, 2024.

That said, these strengths are partially offset by high dependence on broking income, increasing competition in the segment and susceptibility to uncertainties inherent in the capital market business.

Capital Markets Stocks Today

Meanwhile, other capital markets’-related stocks, too, were under pressure today. Share India Securities share price cracked 9 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade, BSE share price 5.6 per cent on the NSE, Motilal Oswal share price (4.5 per cent) on the BSE, JM Financial 5.7 per cent on the BSE, and UTI AMC share price 2.2 per cent on the BSE.

By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 12:50 PM.