Dalmia Bharat climbs on Rs 3,520-crore capex capacity expansion plan

Dalmia Bharat share price: Shares of cement maker Dalmia Bharat were in demand on Monday's trading session, after the company disclosed plans to increase its cement production capacity.

Dalmia Bharat shares gained 1.85 per cent to an intra-day high of Rs 1718.90, from its previous close. At 11:15 AM, Dalmia Bharat share price was at Rs 1,693.30, trading higher by 0.33 per cent, or Rs 5.55.

Shares of the company were trading higher on Monday, after the company announced on Friday, February 28, its plans to increase its cement production capacity in Maharashtra and Karnataka by 6 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA), with an investment of around Rs 3,520 crore.

Dalmia Bharat aims to establish a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit and a 3 MnTPA grinding unit at its existing plant in Belgaum, Karnataka.

Further, the company plans to set up a greenfield split grinding unit with a capacity of 3 MnTPA in Pune Maharashtra.

"Dalmia Bharat Limited, one of India’s leading cement companies, through its subsidiaries, has announced a strategic investment of approximately Rs 3,520 crore in the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. As part of this initiative, the company will establish a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit and a 3 MnTPA grinding unit at its existing Belgaum plant, Karnataka coupled with a new greenfield split grinding unit with a capacity of 3 MnTPA in Pune, Maharashtra," it said in an exchange filing on Friday, February 28.

The company plans to fund the capacity expansion through a combination of debt and internal accruals, it said in the exchange filing.

Talking about the company's plans, Puneet Dalmia, managing director and CEO of Dalmia Bharat, stated in the exchange filing, “This investment is a significant step in our Phase II expansion strategy, bringing us closer to strengthen our position as a pan-India player and to reach intermittent goal of 75 MnT capacity by FY28”.

The increase in our production capacity is primarily to meet the growing infrastructure demand in Western India, he added.

After the expansion, Dalmia Bharat’s total cement capacity will increase to 55.5 MnTPA, after considering the ongoing expansion of 2.9 MnT in the states of Assam and Bihar. These new units are expected to be commissioned by Q4FY27, the company stated in its exchange filing.

According to the company's exchange filing, its Belgaum grinding unit will cater to the underserved southern Maharashtra markets, while helping it enhance its share in the existing region by improving penetration.

On the other hand, the Pune grinding unit will help it cater to the untapped western Maharashtra markets.