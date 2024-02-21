Home / Markets / News / Another blow to Zee Entertainment: Sebi uncovers $241 mn accounting issue

Another blow to Zee Entertainment: Sebi uncovers $241 mn accounting issue

As part of its investigation into the Zee founders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or Sebi, found that about Rs 2,000 crore ($241 million) may have been diverted from the company

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By Anto Antony and Saikat Das
 
India’s market regulator has found a hole of more than $240 million in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., dealing another blow to the embattled media firm less than a month after its merger with Sony Group Corp’s local unit collapsed.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As part of its investigation into the Zee founders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or Sebi, found that about Rs 2,000 crore ($241 million) may have been diverted from the company, said people familiar with the matter who did not want to be identified as the information is not public yet. That’s roughly ten times more than initially estimated by Sebi investigators, the people said.

The amount found missing is not final and may change after Sebi reviews the responses from the company executives, the people said. The regulator has been calling in senior officials at Zee including founders, Subhash Chandra, his son Punit Goenka and some board members to explain their stance, they added.

A Sebi representative didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comments. A Zee spokesperson declined to comment on the fund diversion but said in an email that the company “has been in the process of providing all the comments, information or explanation requested” by the markets regulator in the ongoing probe.

Sebi’s latest findings add to Goenka’s woes, as the Zee CEO tries to reassure investors after its $10 billion merger plan with Sony fell apart. The transaction, two years in the making, was terminated in January after a months-long stalemate on who’ll lead the new entity.

Zee is re-engaging with Sony to assess if the merger can be revived but major differences persist, The Economic Times reported Tuesday, without saying where it got the information from.

Much Wrangling
 
The regulatory probe into the father-and-son duo’s alleged financial improprieties has led to much wrangling between Sony and Zee since mid-2023. It made Sony wary of letting Goenka helm the merged entity while Goenka refused to give in as the CEO spot was promised to him in the 2021 merger pact. The standoff ultimately led to Sony scuttling the deal in January. 

Sebi, in an order in August, barred Zee founders — Chandra and Goenka — from holding executive or director positions in any listed firm after finding that they had “abused their position” and siphoned off funds “for their own benefit.” 

Zee appealed Sebi’s order in a higher appellate authority and got a partial reprieve in October which allowed Goenka to hold an executive position while the probe was underway.

The merger would have bolstered Sony by giving it access to Zee’s deep library of content in regional Indian languages while improving Zee’s financial health. Zee’s full-year profit plummeted by 95% in the twelve months to March 31. It reported a profit of Rs 58.54 crore for the quarter ended Dec. 31 but missed analyst estimates.

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

SBI Mutual Fund among buyers of Whirlpool of India's nearly 24% stake

Sebi takes steps to boost ease of doing biz, compliance reporting

ETF turnover tops Rs 1 trillion for second year on the trot, shows data

India-listed multinational arms outclass parent firms' valuations

Zee Entertainment soars 12% on reports of fresh merger discussion with Sony

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBISonyZee Entertainment

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story