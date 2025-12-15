Monday, December 15, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ICICI Securities initiates coverage on Netweb with 'Buy'; sees 28% upside

ICICI Securities initiates coverage on Netweb with 'Buy'; sees 28% upside

ICICI Securities has set a target price of ₹4,110 per share for NetwebTechnologies, implying an upside potential of 28 per cent from Friday's close

Netweb Technologies share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Netweb Technologies Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating, highlighting that the stock is a unique and comprehensive play in the high-end computing solutions space (HCS). 
 
The brokerage has set a target price of ₹4,110 per share, implying an upside potential of 28 per cent from Friday's close.
 
Netweb is India's leading provider of HCS, with offerings across high-performance computing (HPC), private cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI) systems and software and services, ICICI Securities said. HPC, private cloud and AI systems are the company’s fastest-growing segments, clocking a 77 per cent CAGR during FY22-25, it noted.
 
 
The brokerage highlighted Netweb's presence across both hardware and software, spanning design, manufacturing and software capabilities, which provides it a first-mover advantage in the domestic market. Sector tailwinds include rising domestic demand for computing and data centres, along with strong policy support through initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and the National Supercomputing Mission.  ALSO READ | Emkay sees Indian Ports set for "strong decade"; bets on Adani, JSW Infra 
ICICI Securities said Netweb's key strengths lie in being India’s only full-stack hardware provider, its marquee client base supported by government programmes, and strong partnerships with global OEMs such as Nvidia Inc., AMD and Intel. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 15, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty test 26,000; auto, pharma shares fall; PVR Inox up 5%

Indian Ports, Adani Ports, JSW Infra

Emkay sees Indian Ports set for "strong decade"; bets on Adani, JSW Infra

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Pru AMC IPO sails through on day 2; GMP slips to 12%: Check details

SPEC share price

SEPC shares soar 13% on ₹3,300-crore mining project JV; details here

ipo market listing share market

KSH International IPO: Solid growth, analysts stay neutral; should you bid?

 
Notably, Netweb is Nvidia's only original equipment manufacturer partner in India, giving it early access to the latest chips and architectures, typically 12-24 months ahead, enabling faster design and deployment of advanced servers and AI systems, ICICI Securities said. 
 
The brokerage expects revenue and profit after tax CAGRs of 59 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively, over FY25-28. It has valued the stock at a 56 times price-to-earnings multiple on December 2027 earnings per share of ₹73, in line with Dixon Technologies' long-term average multiple.   ALSO READ | Amber Enterprises rises 3% in trade; Motilal Oswal, Nuvama retain 'Buy' 
On the policy front, ICICI Securities noted that large government outlays under the IndiaAI Mission and the National Supercomputing Mission, with allocations of ₹10,300 crore and ₹4,500 crore, respectively, are potential direct growth drivers for Netweb. Supportive regulations, such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and production-linked incentive schemes for IT hardware, further strengthen the operating environment.
 
However, the brokerage flagged the non-annuity nature of the business as a key risk. It also noted that AI-led benefits for IT services players have been limited over the past three years, with value capture skewed towards players higher up the hardware and systems value chain.

More From This Section

Solar Pump, KUSUM

Shakti Pumps, Oswal Pumps, Roto Pumps, WPIL rally up to 12% on huge volume

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Lumax Auto zooms 147% in CY2025; beats SmallCap index for 4th straight year

Stocks with Double Bottom pattern on charts: Marico, Natco Pharma, Neuland Labs, Inox India, Welspun Living and GE Shipping.

Midcap Marico, 5 smallcap stocks with 'Double Bottom' pattern on charts

PVR Inox share price

PVR Inox gains 6%; why investors are buying tickets to this stock today?

Impact of Mexico tariffs

Mexico tariff hike to weigh on Indian auto, aluminium exports: JM Financial

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Markets Sensex Nifty ICICI Securities Markets insights Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon