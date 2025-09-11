Apollo Micro Systems up 4% on arm's pact with US-based Dynamic Engineering

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,652.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹320.75 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹88.1.

The buying on the counter came after the company’s subsidiary of Apollo Defence Industries entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dynamic Engineering and Design Incorporation- United States of America for the technology transfer, codevelopment, and potential licensed production of Rocket Motors for BM-21 Grad ER and Non-ER Rockets at DSEI London.

The MoU is seen as a strategic step toward indigenising propulsion technologies for multi-barrel rocket systems and boosting self-reliance in critical defence assets under the government’s Make in India initiative.

Apollo Group has already developed the 122mm rocket warhead in-house and plans to begin immediate trials, with full-scale production targeted by mid-2026. The collaboration will allow the company to integrate its indigenously developed warheads with domestically produced rocket motors, marking an important milestone for India’s private defence manufacturing sector.

The BM-21 Grad rockets continue to be among the most widely demanded unguided rockets in the global defence market. With this initiative, Apollo Group will become one of the first private Indian companies to offer a fully in-house developed rocket system of this calibre—strengthening India’s position in the global defence supply chain and advancing the government’s vision of self-reliance in defence production.