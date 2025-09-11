Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start; Infosys buyback, Urban Company IPO in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE today, September 11, 2025: A flat start to Sensex & Nifty is expected amid mixed global markets; among IPOs Urban Co and Dev Accelerator will take the center stage
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE today, September 11, 2025: A quiet start to the Indian equities is anticipated amid mixed global cues. Last checked, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 9 points higher at 25,081. Globally, Asian markets traded mixed as investors digested China’s August inflation data. Mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.13 per cent, however, Hong Kong's Hang Semg fell 1 per cent. Consumer prices in China fell 0.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in August, missing expectations of a 0.2 per cent drop by economists polled by Reuters. Meanwhile, the producer price index fell 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y, improving from the 3.6 per cent drop in July. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.57 per cent after notching a record high and Japan's Nikkei was up 0.61 per cent. Overnight, S&P 500 closed at record high, up 0.3 per cent lifted by Oracle, whose stock soared 36 per cent on upbeat cloud growth guidance. The Nasdaq ended just above the flatline, while the Dow Jones was down 0.48 per cent.
US investors now await August consumer price index (CPI) and initial jobless claims data for September, which could guide the Federal Reserve’s rate decision next week. ALSO READ | Nifty to rise for 7th day? Positive bias seen; analyst picks 3 stocks to 'Buy'
IPO today
In the mainboard IPO category, Urban Co. IPO, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. IPO and Dev Accelerator Ltd. IPO will enter its second day of subscription. On the SME IPO front, Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd. IPO will open for subscription. Conversely, IPOs of Taurian MPS, Karbonsteel Engineering, Nilachal Carbo Metalicks and Krupalu Metals will close for subscription. The basis of allotment of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Ltd. IPO will be finalised today.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tega Industries, Apollo Funds to buy Molycop in $1.5 billion deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The agreement represents a significant milestone in the 50th anniversary year of BSE-listed Tega and is set to position the company among the world’s leading suppliers of essential consumables for mining, mineral processing, and material handling operations.
In the fiscal year 2024–25 (FY25), Tega and Molycop together generated a combined revenue of $1.73 billion (₹15,207 crore) and an Ebitda of ₹1,906 crore (₹217 million). READ MORE
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Insurance executives knock on FinMin door for input tax credit fix
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Discussions between insurers and the Finance Ministry emphasized that the disallowance of input tax credit (ITC) — particularly on agent commissions, which attract 18 per cent GST — creates challenges for insurers in implementing the anticipated cuts in insurance premium rates. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty suggests muted start for Sensex, Nifty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures were trading with small gains on Thursday morning amid mixed global trend.
At 8:35 AM, the index was at 25,094, up 22 points.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HNIs, family offices chase returns abroad as Indian markets underperform
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With domestic equities lagging global markets, high-networth individuals (HNIs) and family offices are increasingly diversifying into offshore assets through portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs) housed in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).
The shift is evident from a sharp rise in AIF allocations overseas. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,10,519, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,29,900. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban Company IPO subscribed 3x on day one, retail demand strong
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The ₹1,900 crore initial public offering (IPO) of tech startup Urban Company got lapped up within hours of launch.
On the first day, the share sale — through which the company is raising ₹472 crore in fresh capital — was subscribed more than 3x, with the retail portion already seeing over seven times more demand than shares on offer. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys buyback history; Stock gained up to 22% in 6 months post approval
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Infosys Ltd. will remain in focus on Thursday as the information technology major's board decides on its fifth-ever buyback program. Historical data show that Infosys' stock has given mixed performance in the medium and short term once the board approves a buyback.
The IT bellwether last conducted a share buyback in December 2022, repurchasing over 60 million shares through the open market. In June 2021, it bought back more than 55 million shares. Earlier, the company carried buyback in 2019 for over 110 million shares, and another in 2017 involving more than 113 million shares. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finserv, DRL, Mazagon, Jupiter Wagons and others will remain in focus. Here's why
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty to rise for 7th day? Positive bias seen; analyst picks 3 'Buy' stocks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets extended their positive streak on Wednesday, gaining nearly half a per cent. After a gap-up start, the Nifty index moved within a narrow range during the first half, but volatility in the latter part of the session trimmed some gains, and it finally settled at the 24,973 level. Sector-wise, Nifty IT continued its recovery with gains of over 2.5 per cent, followed by strength in realty, financials, and energy. In contrast, the auto sector witnessed profit booking after several sessions of outperformance, shedding over a per cent.
Where is market headed? Here are three stock picks
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG, consumer firms urge govt to monitor prices after new GST rates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a meeting with the CBIC chairman on Wednesday, executives from consumer-facing industries including FMCG asked the government to monitor prices after the new goods and services tax (GST) rates become effective to ensure benefits are passed on to consumers.
Executives have also requested CBIC to issue directives to all FMCG companies to implement the rate change effectively with proper stickering and revised invoicing, while adding that prices of goods in the market are monitored closely for the next six months. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chennai Petroleum targeting ₹1 trn revenue in next few years: MD Shankar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: H Shankar took charge as managing director (MD) of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) in April this year. Shankar's elevation comes amid the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) arm's plan to foray into the fuel retail business and line up expansion plans. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GST rate cut to lower cement prices by ₹30 to 35 per bag, reports Ind-Ra
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GST rationalisation will bring down the prices of cement by Rs 30-35 per 50 kg bag and lower the cost of construction, a report from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said.
Last week, the GST Council decided to overhaul the current GST regime into a two-slab structure -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent. From September 22, cement will be taxed at 18 per cent, instead of 28 per cent now. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After difficult first half, remaining year may be better for life insurers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: August 2025 saw the life insurance industry reporting very low growth. The individual annual premium equivalent (APE) growth for private life insurers was just 1.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). LIC saw a drop of 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y.
The number of individual policies sold in August declined 10.3 per cent, with 14 per cent fall seen in LIC and 2 per cent slump in the private sector. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NBFCs see minimal relief in borrowing costs despite aggressive rate cuts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have seen only marginal relief in borrowing costs despite aggressive monetary easing with a 100-basis-point cut in the repo rate between February and June,
Analysts attributed this to the muted transmission of rate cuts, particularly in borrowings linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), which adjust slowly. They said the cost of funds for NBFCs declined by only 10-15 basis points (bps) during the June quarter (Q1FY26). READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NFO slump sends equity flows down 22% in Aug, SIP accounts shrink
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Net inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes moderated to ₹33,430 crore in August, a 22 per cent drop from the record ₹42,702 crore in July, primarily due to lower collections from new fund offerings (NFOs).
Active equity NFOs brought in ₹2,056 crore in August, compared with nearly ₹9,000 crore in July. READ MORE
First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:52 AM IST