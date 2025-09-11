MTF book of domestic brokerages tops ₹1 trillion mark for first time

Margin trading facility (MTF) offered by domestic brokerages is booming, with the outstanding book crossing ₹1 trillion for the first time this month.

MTF allows investors to purchase stocks by paying only a fraction of the value upfront. The balance is funded by the broker as a loan, typically at an interest rate of 10–15 per cent.

At the end of last week, the outstanding MTF position stood at a little over ₹1 trillion—up 2.3 times over the past year. The surge becomes starker in a longer view: in March 2020, at the peak of the Covid crisis, the MTF book was under ₹3,200 crore.

The boom has created a lucrative revenue stream for brokers but also raised concerns about risk exposure. “It is good to see the MTF offering maturing, but stockbrokers must remain mindful of their balance sheets when extending MTF. Investors are not the only ones exposed to risk with leverage—brokers are too. If a client’s leveraged bet goes south and they cannot cover the losses, the broker is left holding the bag,” said Mohit Mehra, vice president–primary markets and payments at Zerodha. The caution comes at a time when equity market returns have faltered. Over the past year, the Nifty 50 and Nifty Midcap 100 have largely remained flat, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 is down more than 6 per cent.