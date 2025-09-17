Apollo Tyres rises 3% as co becomes lead sponsor of Team India for 3 years

Apollo Tyres share price: Apollo Tyres share price rose up to 2.50 per cent to an intraday high of ₹499 per share on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Why did Apollo Tyres rise in trade today?

Apollo Tyres share price rose after the company announced that it has become the lead sponsor of Team India for 3 years.

“In a landmark announcement Apollo Tyres has been named as the Lead Sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team under a prestigious 3-year strategic partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” the company said, in a statement.

Under the collaboration, the Apollo Tyres logo will be featured on the front and leading arm of the official Team India jersey. Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman and managing director, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the ‘National Team Lead Sponsor’ of Team India. This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while supporting Indian sports at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.” The agreement grants Apollo Tyres the Title Sponsor Rights for all Bilateral and ICC (both men’s and women’s teams) home and away matches.