Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia drops; Urban Co, Shringar House , Dev Accelerator IPO eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on September 17: In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended at 82,380.69, up 0.73%, while NSE Nifty50 closed at 25,239.1, up 0.68%.
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, September 17, 2025: GIFT Nifty is signalling a strong start for Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 today. Meanwhile, India and the US on Tuesday agreed to step up efforts for an early, 'mutually beneficial' trade deal after a seven-hour meeting between chief negotiators in New Delhi. The talks, held at Vanijya Bhawan, were led by Brendan Lynch, USTR assistant for South and Central Asia, and Rajesh Agrawal, special secretary in India’s commerce department. READ MORE The US Federal Reserve’s rate decision later in the day will also remain in focus.
Around 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 71 points higher at 25,403, indicating a higher start.
In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended at 82,380.69, up 594.95 points or 0.73 per cent while NSE Nifty50 closed at 25,239.1, up 169.9 points or 0.68 per cent.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower on Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, where a rate cut is widely expected.
Last checked, the Nikkei was trading flat, while Topix fell 0.53 per cent.
Government data showed exports in August declined 0.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), a smaller drop than the 1.9 per cent fall projected by economists in a Reuters poll, and easing from July’s 2.6 per cent contraction.
Kospi and ASX 200, too, were down 0.94 per cent and 0.63 per cent, respectively.
US equity futures were little changed in early Asian trading ahead of the Fed’s decision later Wednesday, with the central bank expected to cut rates for the first time since December. Overnight in New York, the S&P 500 slipped 0.13 per cent to 6,606.76 after hitting a fresh record earlier in the session, the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.07 per cent to 22,333.96, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.55 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 45,757.90.
IPO today
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO (Mainline), Urban Company IPO (Mainline), Dev Accelerator IPO (Mainline), Galaxy Medicare IPO (SME) and Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
VMS TMT IPO (Mainline) and Sampat Aluminium IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while TechD Cybersecurity IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
Commodity corner
Gold surged past $3,700 an ounce for the first time on Tuesday, lifted by growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut, safe-haven demand, central bank buying, and a weaker dollar. Spot gold touched a record $3,702.95 before easing to $3,687.67, while December US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $3,724.
Oil prices also advanced on supply concerns after Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries and Fed rate-cut bets. Brent crude settled 1.53 per cent higher at $68.47 a barrel, and WTI climbed 1.93 per cent to $64.52.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi's expanded probe may tighten noose around US trading firm Jane Street
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) probe into US-based trading firm Jane Street widens to cover more strategies and indices, early findings suggest a larger scale of alleged market manipulation, according to people familiar with the matter.
Since Sebi’s interim order in July, investigators have expanded their review to cover a broader set of securities and timeframes. The analysis has revealed additional suspicious trading patterns, indicating manipulation on a much wider scale, said sources with direct knowledge of the development. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Attractive valuations largely limit downside risks for upstream players
Stock Market LIVE Updates: There is a clear downtrend in the global oil and gas (O&G) market as demand is slow while supply is at a surplus. In August, Brent crude settled at $67.4 per barrel (bbl), down 3 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) and a decline of 14.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Some analysts are estimating a drop below the $60 mark given Chinese industrial slowdown, OPEC plus signalling higher supply from October, and elevated inventory levels.
Moreover, there may have been a structural shift post-pandemic in demand for oil since work-from-home has cut transportation needs alongside increasing electric vehicle or EV penetration. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India, US step on the gas to seal trade deal after 7-hour 'positive' meet
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and the United States on Tuesday agreed to intensify efforts to reach an early conclusion of a “mutually beneficial” trade deal, setting aside recent strains in their bilateral relationship.
The announcement from the Indian side followed a seven-hour meeting between the chief negotiators from both countries, at Vanijya Bhawan. The US team was led by Brendan Lynch, assistant US trade representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia, while the Indian delegation was headed by Rajesh Agrawal, special secretary in the commerce department.
“Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Accel set for 28x return as Urban Company IPO values stake at ₹1,500 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Venture capital firm Accel is poised to realise one of India’s largest startup returns as home services platform Urban Company’s initial public offering (IPO) this week could deliver the investor nearly ₹1500 crore from a ₹ 70 crore bet made a decade ago.
The Gurugram-based firm’s 145.2 million shares, acquired at an average price of ₹3.77 each starting in 2015, are valued at approximately ₹1,500 crore at Urban Company’s IPO price band of ₹98-103 per share-- representing a 28.5-fold return. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Mid, smallcaps expensive, but smart stock picking can generate alpha'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Midcaps and smallcaps aren’t cheap, but the right stock in the right sector can still deliver strong alpha, says Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities. In an email interview with Business Standard, he discusses how GST reforms and festive demand could boost consumption, and why stock picking matters in a pricey midcap market. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, ABREL among top stocks to buy today; check key levels here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Recommendations
Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL)
ABREL has given a breakout from its recent range‐bound movement, signaling the start of an uptrend. The stock has taken support near the 21 DEMA and bounced back, suggesting that this level will continue to act as a strong support zone. The rising slope of the DEMA further confirms the ongoing upward trend.
On the indicator front, RSI has broken out of its consolidation range, aligning with the positive price action. Additionally, DI+ crossing above DI- on the directional indicator reinforces the bullish bias. KEY LEVELS HERE
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty eyes 25,500 as uptrend strengthens; check two stocks to buy today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty View
After one session of pause, Nifty resumed its upward rally today by gaining 169 points or 0.68 per cent, to close at 25,239. After opening almost flat, Nifty added gains throughout the session and closed near day’s high. Nifty has now surpassed the previous swing high of 25,154, resulting in higher top formation preceded by higher bottom on the daily chart. Support shifts up to 25,050 in Nifty, while on the upside 25,500 could offer resistance. READ MORE
After one session of pause, Nifty resumed its upward rally today by gaining 169 points or 0.68 per cent, to close at 25,239. After opening almost flat, Nifty added gains throughout the session and closed near day's high. Nifty has now surpassed the previous swing high of 25,154, resulting in higher top formation preceded by higher bottom on the daily chart. Support shifts up to 25,050 in Nifty, while on the upside 25,500 could offer resistance. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed
-- Nikkei was up 0.18 per cent
-- ASX 200 slipped 0.58 per cent
-- Kpsi dropped over 1 per cent.
-- Nikkei was up 0.18 per cent
-- ASX 200 slipped 0.58 per cent
-- Kpsi dropped over 1 per cent.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower
-- Nasdaq dropped 0.07 per cent
-- S&P fell 0.13 per cent
-- Dow Jone slipped 0.27 per cent.
-- Nasdaq dropped 0.07 per cent
-- S&P fell 0.13 per cent
-- Dow Jone slipped 0.27 per cent.
7:39 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Sep 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST