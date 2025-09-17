Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today: Urban Company, Akzo Nobel, BEL, One Mobikwik, DRL

Stocks to Watch today: Urban Company, Akzo Nobel, BEL, One Mobikwik, DRL

Stocks to Watch today: Urban Company, Akzo Nobel, Bharat Electronics, PNC Infratech and One Mobikwik are among the stocks to watch today, September 17, 2025

Stocks to watch today, Sept 17
Stocks to watch today, Sept 17 | Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, September 17, 2025: Indian bulls look to extend their positive momentum as benchmark indices eye a steady start on Wednesday, a day after touching their two-month highs.
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 57 points at 25,388 as of 7:50 AM.
 
The positive sentiment followed a phone call between the Indian Prime Minister and the US President aimed at easing trade tensions. 
 
Meanwhile, equity markets in Asia slipped from record levels ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision later today. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was down 1.2 per cent, last checked. 
 
Overnight, Wall Street benchmarks ended lower from their record, with the markets expecting a rate cut by the Fed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended 0.13 per cent and 0.07 per cent lower, respectively. 
 
Back home, the Nifty50 and Sensex ended at the highest level since July. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 594.95 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 82,380.69, while the Nifty50 rose 169.90 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 25,239.10.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: 

Listings today: Shares of Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra will remain in focus on Wednesday as they will debut on the bourses. Particularly, Urban Company is set for a mega start as the grey-market hints at nearly a 50 per cent premium. 
 
Akzo Nobel India: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday cleared JSW Paints' proposal to acquire up to 75 per cent stake in Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel's India division. The acquisition will make JSW Paints the fourth-largest player in the country’s paint industry. 
 
Bharat Electronics: The Navratna Defence PSU company secured additional orders worth ₹712 crore since September 1, 2025, including IT infra, cyber security, ESM systems, blockchain, communication equipment, and services.
 
Amber Enterprises: The company approved the opening of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and set the floor price for the issue at ₹7,790.88 per share. 
 
Apollo Tyres: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Apollo Tyres as the new lead sponsor for Team India for a two-and-a-half-year period, concluding in March 2028, after Dream11’s exit. According to media reports, Apollo Tyres had placed a bid of ₹579 crore.  
 
PNC Infratech: The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed acquisition of debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) by PNC Infratech. The company will acquire at least 95 per cent and up to 100 per cent of JAL, either directly or through a special purpose vehicle that it may incorporate as a wholly-owned subsidiary, reports showed. 
 
One Mobikwik Systems: The company reported an incident where certain merchants and users from limited Haryana locations colluded to claim unauthorised settlements, causing an estimated net impact of ₹26 crore.
 
Coal India: The company has been declared the preferred bidder for Ontillu-Chandragiri REE Exploration Block by the Ministry of Mines. The exploration license deed will be executed within one year of LoI issuance.
 
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major launched Tegoprazan (50 mg) in India, a potassium-competitive acid blocker for treating acid peptic diseases, including GERD and gastric ulcers.
 
Lupin: The US FDA inspected Lupin's Nagpur injectable facility from September 8-16, 2025, concluding with six observations. The pharma company said it will respond within the stipulated timeframe and remains committed to CGMP compliance.
 
Avantel: The company received a purchase order worth ₹9.92 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders Limited for the supply of Satcom products, to be executed between March 15 and June 15, 2026.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Urban Company IPO allotment finalised; here's what to expect from listing

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia drops; Urban Co, Shringar House , Dev Accelerator IPO eyed

Tata Steel, ABREL among top stocks to buy today; check key levels here

Nifty eyes 25,500 as uptrend strengthens; check two stocks to buy today

CBI files supplementary chargesheet in NSE co-location scam case

Topics :MarketsStocks in focusstocks to watch outStocks to buyMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYNifty50S&P BSE SensexAkzo Nobel India

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story