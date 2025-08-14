Home / Markets / News / ARCs acquire stressed loans worth ₹16,876 cr in Q1: ARC Association

ARCs acquire stressed loans worth ₹16,876 cr in Q1: ARC Association

The association flagged the risk of rising stress in the system due to the likely adverse fallout of high tariffs being imposed by the US on Indian goods exports

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
Recovery remained robust at Rs 14,046 crore in Q1FY26, against Rs 46,621 crore for the whole of FY25. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in India acquired stressed loans worth ₹16,876 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), marking a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise. They had acquired stressed loans — non-performing assets (NPAs) plus loans with dues up to 90 days — worth ₹13,852 crore in April–June 2024 (Q1FY25), according to data from the Association of ARCs in India.
 
The association flagged the risk of rising stress in the system due to the likely adverse fallout of high tariffs being imposed by the US on Indian goods exports.
 
ARCs issued security receipts (SRs) worth ₹4,388 crore in Q1FY26, up 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹3,678 crore in Q1FY25. The pace of SR redemption was higher at 22 per cent Y-o-Y. Redemptions totalled ₹7,725 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹6,310 crore a year earlier. This led to a contraction in outstanding SRs — considered as assets under management (AUM) — to ₹1.30 trillion at end-June 2025 from ₹1.36 trillion in June 2024.
 
Hari Hara Mishra, chief executive officer, ARC Association, said: “Overall Q1 performance this year was slightly better than Q1 of last year (Q1FY25). However, negative AUM continues. Things are likely to change, as pockets of stress are getting broad-based. The global uncertainty and rise of insolvency in major economies indicate stress is building up, and its contagion effect on domestic firms cannot be ruled out.”
 
“NPAs are cyclical and do not have a linear end. Going forward, book building at ARCs is likely to grow,” Mishra added.
 
On SR issuance, the association said corporate SRs in Q1FY26 stood at ₹2,675 crore, down from ₹3,182 crore a year earlier. However, retail acquisitions jumped, with SRs worth ₹1,713 crore issued in Q1 compared to just ₹496 crore a year ago. The threefold rise in retail SRs provided a glimmer of hope against the decline in corporate SRs.
 
Recovery remained robust at ₹14,046 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹46,621 crore for the whole of FY25. Restructuring measures were the dominant resolution strategy, accounting for 40 per cent Y-o-Y of recovery in Q1, followed by 26 per cent through settlement and 34 per cent through asset sales, the association said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CSB Bank shares tumble 8% as Q1 NIM narrows; stock down 18% in 3 days

Endurance Technologies share rises 5% after Q1 results; key numbers here

Regaal Resources IPO closes today; subscription rises 68x, GMP at 34%

G R Infraprojects rises 2% on winning bid for transmission system in MP

Premium

NMDC shares fall 5% as investors book profit; should you sell too?

Topics :Asset reconstruction companies ARCsasset reconstruction companiesStressed loans

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story