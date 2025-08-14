Home / Markets / News / Endurance Technologies share rises 5% after Q1 results; key numbers here

Endurance Technologies share rises 5% after Q1 results; key numbers here

Endurance Technologies share price rose on the back of a strong result in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

stock market trading
Endurance Technologies is among the leading automotive component manufacturers with a strong presence in India and Europe (Italy and Germany).
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Endurance Technologies share price: Endurance Technologies shares were in demand in a volatile session, with the scrip rising up to 5.25 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,663.95 per share on Thursday, August 14, 2025.
 
Around 1:20 PM, Endurance Technologies shares were trading 3.04 per cent higher at ₹2,607.85  per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 80,673.12 levels.
 

Why did Endurance Technologies share price rise today?

 
Endurance Technologies share price rose on the back of a strong result in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
The company’s consolidated total income, including other income, rose 17.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,354.5 crore from ₹2,859.4 crore in Q1FY25. 
 
Ebitda increased 17.5 per cent to ₹479.5 crore, maintaining a stable margin of 14.3 per cent versus 14.3 per cent last year. 
 
Profit before tax (PBT) grew 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹301.6 crore, both before and after exceptional items.
 
Profit after tax (PAT) before minority interest rose 11 per cent to ₹226.4 crore, with the PAT margin slightly declining to 6.7 per cent from 7.1 per cent in the same quarter last year. 
 
Anurang Jain, managing director of the company said, "Two-wheeler sales volumes of Indian OEMs in Q1FY26 stood at 5.8 million units, a Y-o-Y decline of 1.6 per cent. Our standalone business topline has again fared better with a growth of 10.1 per cent. Our European operations topline has grown 28.5 per cent in Euro terms. Even if we remove the impact of the Stoferle acquisition, our Total Income grew 0.6 per cent despite the European new car registrations declining 1.8 per cent.” 
 
Jain added, “Businesses worldwide are currently facing uncertainties with regard to trade barriers, rare earth magnet supplies, inflation and end-user demand. Very recently, challenges faced included the pandemic, wars, chip shortages and energy price hikes. Individual businesses like ours cannot change the course of these events. We instead focus on building strength and diversity in our own business. Today, we serve multiple OEMs across India and Europe. Our products go into ICE and electric vehicles. In India, we are strong in 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler end use, and are focused on growing our presence in the 4-wheeler segment, which is already our area of strength in Europe. We are also adding new products to our portfolio. While the markets look indecisive, we have maintained a sharp focus on ensuring that we remain on the path of profitable growth. Our overseas subsidiary has completed the acquisition of Stoferle entities. In India, we are in different stages of planning and construction of five manufacturing facilities - Shendra Castings, Bidkin Alloy Wheels, Battery Pack, Brakes expansion and Forgings expansion. The recent announcement mandating Anti-Lock Braking systems in all 2-wheelers provides further tailwind to our growth plans."   Check List of Q1 results today 

About Endurance Technologies

 
Endurance Technologies is among the leading automotive component manufacturers with a strong presence in India and Europe (Italy and Germany). 
 
In India, it primarily serves two- and three-wheeler OEMs, offering a wide range of products including aluminium castings, suspensions, transmissions, braking systems, and battery management solutions. 
 
In Europe, the company supplies aluminium castings to four-wheeler OEMs and supports the two-wheeler aftermarket. As a full-service solutions provider, Endurance partners with customers across the entire product lifecycle – from concept to end-user delivery – and also caters to the replacement market. 
 
The company operates 33 plants globally, with 19 in India, five in Germany, and nine in Italy, supported by an in-house tool room, a 29-acre proving ground, five DSIR-approved R&D facilities in India, and two technical centres in Italy.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Regaal Resources IPO closes today; subscription rises 68x, GMP at 34%

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty up marginally in rangebound trade; Infy, Eternal shine; metals dip

Premium

Nykaa vs Honasa: Charts predict up to 23% gain for this personal care stock

Muthoot Fin hits record high after posting Q1 results; Buy, sell or hold?

Eternal hits record, market cap regains ₹3-trn mark; soars 21% in 4 weeks

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Endurance TechnologiesAuto component makersQ1 resultsAuto components industryEndurance TechShare priceshare marketBSE NSEIndian equitiesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story