Endurance Technologies share rises 5% after Q1 results; key numbers here

Endurance Technologies share price: Endurance Technologies shares were in demand in a volatile session, with the scrip rising up to 5.25 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,663.95 per share on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Around 1:20 PM, Endurance Technologies shares were trading 3.04 per cent higher at ₹2,607.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 80,673.12 levels.

Why did Endurance Technologies share price rise today?

Endurance Technologies share price rose on the back of a strong result in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

The company’s consolidated total income, including other income, rose 17.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,354.5 crore from ₹2,859.4 crore in Q1FY25.

Ebitda increased 17.5 per cent to ₹479.5 crore, maintaining a stable margin of 14.3 per cent versus 14.3 per cent last year. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹301.6 crore, both before and after exceptional items. Profit after tax (PAT) before minority interest rose 11 per cent to ₹226.4 crore, with the PAT margin slightly declining to 6.7 per cent from 7.1 per cent in the same quarter last year. Anurang Jain, managing director of the company said, "Two-wheeler sales volumes of Indian OEMs in Q1FY26 stood at 5.8 million units, a Y-o-Y decline of 1.6 per cent. Our standalone business topline has again fared better with a growth of 10.1 per cent. Our European operations topline has grown 28.5 per cent in Euro terms. Even if we remove the impact of the Stoferle acquisition, our Total Income grew 0.6 per cent despite the European new car registrations declining 1.8 per cent.”

Check List of Q1 results today Jain added, “Businesses worldwide are currently facing uncertainties with regard to trade barriers, rare earth magnet supplies, inflation and end-user demand. Very recently, challenges faced included the pandemic, wars, chip shortages and energy price hikes. Individual businesses like ours cannot change the course of these events. We instead focus on building strength and diversity in our own business. Today, we serve multiple OEMs across India and Europe. Our products go into ICE and electric vehicles. In India, we are strong in 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler end use, and are focused on growing our presence in the 4-wheeler segment, which is already our area of strength in Europe. We are also adding new products to our portfolio. While the markets look indecisive, we have maintained a sharp focus on ensuring that we remain on the path of profitable growth. Our overseas subsidiary has completed the acquisition of Stoferle entities. In India, we are in different stages of planning and construction of five manufacturing facilities - Shendra Castings, Bidkin Alloy Wheels, Battery Pack, Brakes expansion and Forgings expansion. The recent announcement mandating Anti-Lock Braking systems in all 2-wheelers provides further tailwind to our growth plans."