Here's why Arkade Developers share price is in demand today; details inside

Arkade Developers share price: Real estate firm Arkade Developers share price was in demand on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the stock rising up to 5.96 per cent to hit an intraday high of 199.70 per share.

Around 1:30 PM, Arkade Developers share price continued to trade near day’s high, up 4.51 per cent at 196.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 83,591.87 levels.

Why did Arkade Developers share price rise today?

Arkade Developers' share price rose today after the company announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Filmistan Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of approximately ₹183 crore.

The strategic acquisition grants Arkade Developers the rights to develop the iconic 4-acre ‘Filmistan Studios’ land parcel located on SV Road in Goregaon West, Mumbai. The company plans to launch an uber-luxury residential project on this site in CY2026, featuring spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences along with exclusive penthouses. The landmark development will comprise two 50-storey towers, and is expected to generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,000 crore, cementing Arkade’s position in Mumbai’s premium housing segment. Goregaon West has rapidly emerged as a sought-after residential destination, thanks to its excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, metro networks, and major arterial roads.

Its proximity to key commercial hubs such as BKC, Andheri, and Mindspace, along with a robust social infrastructure—schools, hospitals, malls, and green spaces like Aarey Forest—make it an attractive location for luxury living and long-term investment. ALSO READ: SpiceJet shares fly 3% in trade; here's what is boosting investor interest The project, designed with a focus on privacy, space, and elegance, is set to redefine luxury living in the western suburbs. With this development, Arkade Developers continues to strengthen its presence in the region. About Arkade Developers Arkade Developers is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate company, listed on both BSE and NSE. With a legacy of over 39 years and under the leadership of chairman and managing director Amit Jain, the company has delivered 31 projects, creating homes for more than 5,500 families.