Lodha stock tests 'Head & Shoulders' neckline support; check downside risk

Macrotech Developers (Lodha)Current Price: ₹1,378 Likely Target: ₹1,199 Downside Risk: 13% Support: ₹1,289; ₹1,275 Resistance: ₹1,420; ₹1,448 In general, a downward breakout from the neckline support of the existing 'Head & Shoulders' pattern indicates a potential downside risk up to difference between the head and the neckline; which indicates a likely downside target of ₹1,199 for Lodha. ALSO READ | CDSL stock eyes 'cup and handle' pattern breakout; can it hit ₹3,000-mark? At present, the stock has already witnessed a downward breakout as per the super trend line indicator, and is also seen trading consistently below the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹1,448 levels, and is likely to act as a short-term hurdle along with ₹1,420 levels. The daily chart shows presence of interim support around the longer-term moving averages, the 100-DMA and 200-DMA, which are placed at ₹1,289 and ₹1,275, respectively.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app